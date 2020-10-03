Paul and I have reached the age where birthday prezzies have to require a bit more thought because we essentially have everything we need and how many pairs of slippers can one give, even if the dogs seize upon them shortly afterward, leaving them in shreds under the bed?
Our birthdays are a week apart, his being first, and so he is given a clear heads up of what’s expected for me by how extravagant I decide to be for him. He could get anything from a chainsaw to a new wallet. Last year, after a few years of gift certificates from the local tack shop, I received a roundtrip ticket to England, which was gobsmacking and hugely appreciated as I hadn’t had an opportunity to return to that much-loved country for far too long. And my gift for him was arriving home COVID-free.
This year Paul received perhaps his favorite gift, ever.
Cheese. Not just any cheese. Cheeeeeeeeese.
He’s Dutch, don’t forget, and the Dutch go after cheese the way a rat gnaws an electrical cord. In fact, in the Netherlands, you may not see an ice cream truck come round the neighborhood, but you will see the little red cheese truck whose sides flips down and one can buy a wheel of gouda the size of a Buick hubcap and happily roll it back home like a truck tire.
We’d gone up to Saluda for lunch and knowing Paul has a fetish for all things aged (which is why he loves me), we went into Ward’s General Store where one can still buy snuff, a Duncan Hines mix, or, of all things, in the back, Cotswolds Cheddar, Stilton or a Danish Blue, which is the one he chose. Four pounds of it was carefully wrapped and he cradled his booty out the door casting a threatening eye upon anyone who glanced his way with curiosity.
My birthday was soon to follow and I knew exactly what I wanted after Paul had cleared out our orchard while I sobbed over the demise of our old and dying apple trees. They were no longer producing but it felt like murder. I couldn’t bear it. For 15 years they had produced lovely crops and for 15 years terriers had done their best to patrol and keep the squirrels from stealing them all so that at least we had enough to eat and treat the horses.
Now I browsed the website for Century Farm Orchards fruit trees as a woman would browse over a Tiffany’s catalog, only my soon-to-be apples were far more beautiful in size and had their own unique jewel tones. It’s the heirloom trees I’m interested in and the descriptions were dazzling: “Yellow to russet,” “red striped with a blush on the side facing the sun.” Tastes were described from “Aromatic, juicy,” “sweet and spicy” — even an “aroma of banana.”
Whichever would I choose?
Selecting male and female trees, I finally decided upon Grimes Golden and Bevan’s Favorite. They’ll be shipped, bare-root but a solid four feet in height and I cannot wait. Their potential whirled around my head: apple butter, apple pies, apple sauce, apple cider. Not the kind you demurely offer to Me-maw at the Thanksgiving table, the kind that could make you care less how long you’re locked down during COVID.
It’s a full twelve months before our birthdays roll around again but I’ve already told Paul that I intend to buy him a dump cart full of Sussex Blue Cheese next September. As much as he can carry. Imported artery-clogging goodness.
Because I’m counting on that press. You hear me, hon? I’m counting on that press.
