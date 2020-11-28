We arrived at our uniquely American holiday, Thanksgiving, once again, and I think it’s fair to say that if you were not feeling particularly thankful this year, that’s all right. Sit down, put your feet up and have a cathead biscuit with some pepper jelly on it. Stroke the head of your dog as he sprawls next to you on the sofa and offers up his belly for a rub. Turn off the news and turn on the water for a good, long soak in the tub.
It’ll be all right, my pastor reminded me. And if it’s not all right, she added with a laugh, that’s because God’s still working on it. But it will be all right. From your lips, Mollie.
I’m grateful for a lot of things and I won’t bore you with that list, but I will tell you that I’m particularly thankful for a friend I met up with over the weekend who told me a story that I shall now share with you. I promised him I would change all names and details so that he wouldn’t have to dodge these folks should he encounter them again in public, so here ya go, “Chuck.”
Chuck was standing in line to vote on Nov. 3 as the line snaked outside the polling place. He was nearly at the end of the queue with only one other man behind him. Presently, another man joined the line, and as Chuck whiled away the time by checking his phone, he heard the man directly behind him turn to the newly arrived man and growl, “I can see by that mask you’re wearing you ain’t got no right to be here or vote.”
Chuck felt the hairs on the back of his neck begin to rise.
“Now, you know we’re not supposed to talk about that here,” the other man replied.
“This is going to get ugly,” Chuck thought, chilled to the bone. “And I can’t just stand here and allow that kind of bullying to take place.”
Taking a deep breath and turning slowly around Chuck immediately saw that the newly arrived gent was wearing a mask sporting “CLEMSON” and the other man, the instigator, was wearing one proclaiming “GAMECOCKS.”
And within two minutes, he added, they were comparing photos of deer on their phones.
We need a lot of things right now — compassion, grace, a tall glass of wine. But we also really need a good laugh and my Thanksgiving wish for you is that this story provided that.
Feel free to share it. Just wear a mask for heaven’s sake and protect Momma, k? I promise you she won’t care what team you wear.