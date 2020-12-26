Monday had been a long day. The sort of day where nothing is straightforward, where each endeavor is met with either a traffic jam (which means 3 cars and a tractor in front of you in Landrum), Christmas orders being mixed up and a nervous young horse that managed to leap forward and sideways, landing on the big toe of my left foot.
It was the kind of day when one cannot wait to step into the tub directly after supper for a long soak and a good catch up with an old Nancy Mitford novel. Linda had just met Fabrice after sitting dejectedly on her suitcase and sobbing in a French train station and I couldn’t wait to see what happened next. Only as the sun went down and the wind began to shift, one of the horses began to exhibit symptoms of colic and both my soak and Nancy went out the window. After a visit from the vet it would mean checking on our patient every couple of hours to make sure all was well and offering small, soaked meals of mash to cradle the stomach and feel that undeniable thrill of seeing a pile of poop in the corner of the stall which meant everything was moving as it should.
Just once, I thought, zipping into my fleece jacket and stepping back into my muck boots shortly after 7 p.m. for the first of several trips to the barn that night, just once I’d like a straightforward Christmas like other people have: tucked into their jammies watching "Miracle on 34th Street" and munching popcorn, or planning their Christmas dinner.
As I slouched toward the barn I stopped short, facing the southwest sky and dazzled by the 800-year return of the Bethlehem Star, which I’d quite forgotten about: the combined candescent coziness of Saturn and Jupiter, a mere 450 million light years away but looking on this clear near-winter night as if it were hanging from the branches of the poplar tree on the brow of the hill.
Staring at the curiosity with shivering appreciation, my actions felt familiar and it wasn’t until later, as I was gratefully forking out a pile of poop from the stall that I realized I had unwittingly re-enacted s scene from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" when Charlie gazes up into the night sky, beholding a bright star, the sacred words from Linus’ recitation still ringing in his head:
And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe
wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.
and suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the
heavenly host, praising God, and saying,
Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace,
good will toward men.
Had my day not gone the way it had, had I not been trudging back out to the barn again in the dark, I would have missed it. Such a gift I received instead.
That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.