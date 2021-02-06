There’s a sort of prayer, should one be so inclined, known as contemplative prayer in which one doesn’t present God with requests or needs but simply seeks to abide with their maker. Or, as Dr. Cynthia Bourgeault of the Contemplative Society puts it: “Prayer is not a request for God’s favors. ... Genuine prayer is based on recognizing the Origin of all that exists, and opening ourselves to it.”
I’ve always been intrigued by this practice, mistakenly believing it was beyond me and the sort of thing monks and nuns practice easily as part of a life spent in devotion and prayer. But priests such as Richard Rohr and other notables whose lectures are broadcast on YouTube have been successful in making it appear so assessable — as long as one can “be still.”
OK, got it. Makes sense. Do some deep breathing, clear the mind and just open the heart and perhaps receive, some say, the spontaneous thoughts of guidance that are from God. Or maybe they come out of the blue at some other time when the mind is completely neutral, for example, when driving, or staring at the cereal box in that trance-like state while you’re munching your corn flakes.
It’s a good day to try it as it’s raining, I thought, and there’s nothing pressing that needs doing. Relax. Breathe in. Out. Inhale. Hold it. Exhale. Relaxed, sinking within.
The dogs begin barking as a Fed Ex truck arrives. Package signed for and collected. Smartpak Equine supplements.
No problem. Back to a relaxed sitting position. Cushion comfortably behind me. Inhale. Exhale. Nothingness. Inhale. Exhale sloooooowly. Those Smartpak supplements, are those little plastic containers recyclable? Because if they’re to be given each day for multiple horses, that is way too much stuff to be throwing into a landfill — great, now I’m distracted.
Richard Rohr suggested taking every negative or distracting thought, acknowledging it, and then visualize putting it on a boat in a river and watching it sail downstream. Got it. There goes the Smartpak sailing away. And the health insurance bill I can’t remember if I’ve paid or not. Why are the toes on my right foot tingling? Isn’t that a sign of neuropathy? Why would I have neuropathy? Oh, it’s the cat draped over my feet. Sail away downstream, neuropathy. Get the hell out of Dodge.
I hear Paul come in laden with groceries from a Costco run. OK, this isn’t going to work today. I need to help him put the stuff away.
No big deal, there are other approaches. I think it was Dr. Virkler who mentioned journaling each evening as a way of ridding oneself of unwanted thoughts and then going to sleep. That communion and communication can come in dreams or even, he said, in those spontaneous first thoughts one might have upon waking. I can do that. These days are so full of outside work that it’s pretty easy for me to drift off to sleep by 9 p.m. I sit up in bed and scribble away — health insurance premium paid, feed bill paid, I need to get more Dawn dishwashing soap. It’s going to be forever before we’re allowed to get our coronavirus vaccine. The dogs need their nails trimmed.
Sleep comes easily. A deep, dreamless and well before dawn as I begin to wake. Hang on Sloopy, Sloopy hang on, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah — what kind of spontaneous thought is that? Why would I wake up to the McCoys? I haven’t listened to any classic rock. What would make me think that? Space lasers? Surely that’s not communication from the Almighty? Or is it? A joke? A penchant for little known Ohio garage bands?
Put it on the boat and sail away, Sloopy. Maybe tomorrow night.