We go through a lot of rugs in this household.
I mean, a lot. Something like every two to three months. Too many elderly bladders and delicate stomachs reacting to having secretly ingested something disgusting from the manure pile are the usual culprits. And then there’s the dogs and cats.
Ba-da-bing! Thank you, I’ll be here all week, tip your waitresses, good night, Peoria!
Rugs, being expensive, are not convenient to replace and for that reason, I have, in the past, bought cheap ones from “dollar” stores. Usually Chinese made, they are garish and created from petroleum fibers that are highly flammable and filled with all kinds of juicy, toxic compounds.
“I don’t even want to walk barefoot on this,” I’ve grumbled to Paul, unrolling one beneath the kitchen table. “I can feel tumors growing in my toes just being near it.”
“So why didn’t you just get carpet cleaner for the last one?” Paul asked.
“Because they don’t work,” I sniped, “and nothing works on cat pee. That’s why modern archaeologists knew that pharaohs were buried with their cats in ancient Egypt. Because they could smell the pee before they even chiseled through the tomb. Like, while they were en route in the middle of the Mediterranean.”
Paul craves a modestly happy, quiet sort of life and so he said nothing and left both the room and the situation. Which left me to ruminate on saving our yet-to-be replaced and largest rug, still wafting with the tale of two naughty dogs, pretending they didn’t need to go one cold morning then copping a squat on its corner. This navy, fake-oriental measures 9x12, is wool, and lies beneath the sofa and coffee table and nearly reaches the fireplace. I was determined to obliterate the odor. It’s a good rug.
Last week I made one of the biggest mistakes of my life besides trying to self pierce an ear lobe. (It wasn’t mine, but that’s another story) I bought a box of what looked safely familiar to me: it was orange, and I won’t tell you the name of the company, but there was a hammer and an arm in the top left corner. And splashed across the front were urgings of “Oxi Clean!” and “EXTRA STRENGTH” followed by “Carpet Odor Eliminator.”
While it didn’t say “Cat Pee Eliminator,” it seemed as close as I was going to get. And for sure its ingredients must have been mostly baking soda, right? Right? Well, right, but to my horror, as I sprinkled it all over the rug, I got a substantial whiff of fragrance. As in floral fragrance. As in the entire room began to smell as if the cats and dogs had just peed inside a bucket of potpourri. I vacuumed it up at once but the cloying scent remained like an overly perfumed woman stepping out of an elevator, leaving everyone else gagging in her wake.
And of course, this damnable coronavirus has made face masks impossible to find, otherwise, I’d have been wearing one on the sofa ever since. In the meantime, I’ve been applying everything I can think of to cover that floral fragrance: baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, vinegar, half a bottle of Johnny Walker Red.
I was down, but not out. I simply could not live with this permeating cloud of artificial floral odiousness. After hours of internet research, I found there was only one thing that would mask this blossomy horror. And I could live with it.
Cat pee.