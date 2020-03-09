I’ve become quite the fan of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases. You’ve probably seen him sitting or standing to the left of President Trump during press conferences. Not normally the George Clooney type of pin-up for yours truly as he is 79, bespectacled (not that there’s anything wrong with that) and considerably shorter (as is everyone), than me.
But Dr. Fauci gives me a sense of rock solid confidence as he carefully leads the president through the treacherous waters of a coming pandemic. He’s not a politician; therefore, he doesn’t hesitate to speak his mind with the assertiveness of over 35 years experience in the field. And sometimes that means fact-checking the leader of the free world in public, whether it be the actual numbers of current infections, or the fact that a drug will not be available in “two or three months.”
“You should never destroy your own credibility,” he pointed out in a recent interview. “And you don’t want to go to war with a president. But you got to walk the fine balance of making sure you continue to tell the truth.”
And the truth is, as Dr. Fauci sees it, that the coronavirus pandemic is here and it’s going to get worse before it gets better. In short, he said, “I think this is going to be one of those things we look back on and say, ‘Man, that was bad.’”
So, how bad is “bad?” Having read everything I can get my hands on that has been written by respected epidemiologists, yeah, it’s bad. A lethality rate 20 times worse than the flu. Global percentages of up to 70% of the population are possible. Those over 60, as well as those with diabetes, asthma or cardiac issues may fare worse should they become infected. And with the infected remaining quarantined at home, unable to go to work or go out to shop, it’s understandable, therefore, why economic recessions historically follow pandemics.
Dr. James Phillips is an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the George Washington University. He currently serves as chief of the Section of Disaster and Operational Medicine. What drew me to his name was a recent op-ed he wrote titled “I’m an Emergency Doctor. I expect to get the Coronavirus.” In his article, Phillips wrote “I will likely become infected in the next few months. It is just simple math that I have expected.”
He goes on to point out something that hadn’t occurred to me. While Dr. Phillips states that he is reasonably young and fit and expects to come through the infection relatively unscathed, he makes a point of saying that many medical responders are not young and fit. He fears for his older colleagues and those with pre-existing conditions.
“Protecting our workforce is critical.” Phillips continued. “Health care workers who are infected or exposed without protective gear won’t be able to work while contagious. Yet we need them to care for new Covid-19 cases as well as patients with all of the other diseases and traumatic injuries that will continue to occur. Heart attacks and strokes are not taking a break while the virus is here.”
And so his advice was that in the coming weeks we avoid going to the ER unless we have “significant symptoms or risk factors” as there is a very real potential for ERs to become filled to capacity with what he called “the worried well.” After all, we live in a country with a population of 375 million and only 1 million hospital beds.
It’s easy to go into Chicken Little mode and panic. But only appropriately. One doctor I watched on television made an excellent point. “You want to prepare for this thing as you would for hurricane season if you lived in Florida,” he said. “You don’t want to wait too long and then say, ‘I really wish I’d gone to Home Depot last week instead of now.’”
That doesn’t mean the panic buying we’re seeing in some states. Costcos are reported to be clogged with people loading up. Hand sanitizer is increasingly difficult to find. But it does make sense as you grocery shop to perhaps buy four cans of tuna if you normally buy two. Same with toilet paper. And definitely bottles of wine. Staples like bags of rice and beans can go a long way. And perhaps, if possible, to spare a thought for your local food pantry which might really struggle during such a time. A couple of extra cans of baked beans would certainly be appreciated as a donation.
Being prepared also means taking stock of how you would live if you happen to test positive for the virus and are quarantined at home for two to three weeks. Do you have enough foodstuffs and toiletries on hand if you cannot go to the grocery store? Does your job offer sick pay? If not, does your job allow you to work from home? Do you have enough savings put aside to take a non-paid leave from work for that duration? If schools close and your children remain home for a month, do you have a plan of action for this?
Until we know how this thing is going to play out, and the recent estimates are that we can expect it to go on for a few months, we’ve been told to wash our hands constantly upon going out in public. Don’t touch your face. Cover your mouth if you cough. We shouldn’t need a pandemic to remember basic hygiene.
In short, we’re advised to become rather anti-social for a while: Avoid large crowds, stay home if you can, keep your visits to a minimum.
Actually, that sounds like a perfect day to me.
We’ve been through attacks before in this country and have come through even stronger. It’s just that this time we can’t seem the invader. Level heads and common sense will see us through. In fact, it’s what we do best.