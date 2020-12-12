We bought a tree quite early this year as there has been a shortage of trees of late (owing, I was told, to the recession 12 years ago when many tree farmers went bust, and therefore far fewer Fraser firs were planted).
And on top of this, like millions, I desperately wanted a modicum of normalcy and comfort amidst the current chaos that swirls around us.
“So it was one of five trees left at the grocery store,” I said to Paul, dropping the tailgate of the truck and extending one arm expansively, as would a game show model over a display of his and her jet skis. “And it’s skinny enough to fit in the corner by the stairs, so I went ahead and grabbed it. Sorry — I know shopping for a tree is something we always do together.”
“No, no, it’s fine,” said Paul, pulling out the tree and standing it up. “Last year we almost didn’t find one, so this is great.”
“I can’t wait to get it in the house,” I smiled.
Only we didn’t bring it right inside the house. We did what we always do: we put it in a bucket of water on the porch so it could have a good, long drink overnight.
“It’s supposed to rain pretty hard tonight,” I noted the next day, eyeing the tree through the window. “It would probably benefit from getting soaked to keep its needles longer.”
“Yep.” Paul agreed.
The following day found me declaring that we couldn’t possibly bring the tree in until the floor had been vacuumed. What’s the point of decorating for Christmas until the house is tidy and dusted? And I’d get to that dusting sometime.
Tomorrow.
When the tree finally made its triumphant entry, being pulled back through the french doors, we both remarked how it fit perfectly in its narrow corner, and while it was built somewhat like me — a tad over six feet — at least it was nice and full, which I, decidedly, am not.
“We’ll put the lights on tomorrow,” I announced from the couch, scanning our choices on Britbox for a gritty English murder mystery.
The tree stood ashamed in its nakedness, as our trees always do, for three days before one of us decides to shimmy our way through the closet under the stairs where we’ve yet to meet Harry Potter, but have often knocked over several cans of chili and soup with our butt as we finally are able to reach last year’s lights hanging on a nail before turning awkwardly around to depart.
By the 15th, the tree has looked rather minimal with just its white fairy lights and nothing else, as that would mean a return to the rabbit warren under the stairs to haul out the boxes of decorations.
And each year, I threaten to keep it in its bare simplicity, saying it’s prettier that way. But of course, we don’t.
We retrieve the boxes and carefully unwrap the ornaments, sighing over the memories that come with them: the baubles given to us by our late mothers, the charming trinkets we picked up at an Austrian Chriskindlmarket in Salzburg, the hand-painted little wooden hearts…there’s no theme to our tree, just a multitude of warm recollections.
Somewhere around the 20th, the tree stands in full decorative splendor, with only the odd broken ball or two lying on the floor beneath it, pulled off by the cats overnight. What comfort, what beauty it gives us as we sit with all the house lights off and only the tree providing twinkling illumination.
“It’s the most beautiful tree we’ve ever had,” says Paul, as he says every year.
I nod my head in assent. “I’m really glad we got it so early.”