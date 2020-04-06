I smile at the sentiments expressed by the likes of Dolly Parton, who, among others, has declared, “When this passes, we’ll be better people.”
Clicking, “like!” I agree, Dolly — when we’re on the other side of this virus and freed from our homes like chimpanzees released into nature after a lifetime in laboratory cages, blinking in the sunshine, grabbing onto each other for support, we’re going to indeed become better people.
But, oooh, child, while we become better people, in the meantime, we may become very plain people.
Morning television host Kelly Rippa got ahead of the game by posting photos of her gray roots widening like the Red Sea at her part throughout her honey blonde colored hair. With social distancing restrictions prohibiting trips to the salon for highlights, dye jobs, facials and that huge new craze, “CoolSculpting,” women everywhere (and, OK, a few men) are going to come out of this lockdown looking uncannily like furry Woodstock hippie chicks, albeit without the mud: long, lank mousy hair, un-botoxed faces that actually show expression and, shudder, “bra rolls” of fat that can no longer be “sculpted” away.
Vanity, vanity, all was vanity! Do we dare try a Clairol frost-and-tip kit? “Cool Blonde” or “Sizzling Auburn”? How about food coloring? April is upon us — avant-garde colors of lavender and blue are now mainstream. Why not raid the kitchen cabinet and go full-out Easter Egg Head. I mean, we’re stuck at home, who’s gonna see? Your Plott hound isn’t going to mind if your hair color ends up looking like the outside of a 1968 VW bus, he just wants you to toss him a Cheeto from your hidden stash.
And then there’s the, ahem, topic of bikini waxing and “manscaping.” Can I just say, from the experience of a close friend — do not try this at home.
“I just melted the wax in the wax warming thingamajig,” she gaily informed me while chatting over the phone and not really concentrating, “I can’t wait! I’m so sick of going to the salon every few weeks.”
And then she slapped a handful of that sucker under each arm. It was as thick as if she’d applied spackle with a trowel. When it hardened, and she realized she had an unmovable wad of wax wedged within each armpit as thick as a deck of cards, she panicked.
“What am I going to do?” she shrieked over the phone, between gasps of pain and fear. “I’m trying to pull — ow — a little piece — OH, MY G—OWWW!”
She (oh, alright, let’s call her Dawn. Because that’s her real name) ended up walking around wearing it for a solid week. Did I mention it was summer? Really hot. And beginning to fester. With a good friend for support, a couple of shots of tequila and the terribly mistaken belief that the wax could be quickly yanked off like a bandaid, let’s just say she did become free of her burden but her hairless (and fleshless) armpits remained covered with gauze bandages for a good two weeks. Not a great look for the beach.
In regards to Paul and me, love in the time of COVID hasn’t really changed things. I’ve always worn a ponytail and baseball cap all summer long, anyway. Paul shaved his head well over a year ago. And, as a cyclist, his legs. He says it’s because of aerodynamics. Evidently, when biking 30 mph down a hill, leg hair prevents the air from flowing over his body effectively. I pointed out that never slowed down Secretariat, but he didn’t reply. He never sought my approval over his radically changed appearance, and, honestly, probably wouldn’t have cared had I minded. That’s the kind of relationship we have. I hide the monthly feed bill, and he hides the Gillette’s Fusion 5 Pro-Glide razor.
Fine. No prob. As long as he doesn’t mind me growing a pair of long johns come next winter.