Man alive, just when I was feeling at my most world-weary, battered over daily political theater, chalking up yet another Covid-related death in our small town while despairing over those who still refuse to wear masks in public places, comes a story that hit me right in the “feels.”
Like countless couples who, a year ago, had planned their nuptials for 2020 (such a nice round number, isn’t it — easy to remember for future anniversaries), Tyler and Melanie Tapajna of Parma, Ohio, had planned a traditional wedding with all the trimmings including 150 guests and a DJ for their reception.
And then came Covid-19 and with it, scores of canceled gatherings and events.
Joining the ranks of every other couple who were feverishly trying to figure out how to reschedule, or modify their big day, Melanie and Tyler decided to punt: ditch their big wedding and opt for a backyard ceremony instead, attended by only immediate family.
And the reception?
Using the food that would have been used to serve their original 150 guests, the new Mr. and Mrs. drove to Laura’s Home, a woman and children’s shelter in Cleveland where, still dressed in wedding finery albeit their faces in masks, their wedding rings obscured by gloves and their hair in hairnets, they not only donated, but served their reception meal to residents.
“It was really either have the big wedding or donate the food,” Melanie told CNN. “We were actually kind of more excited, I think, than being stressed during the wedding.”
I’m not crying, are you crying?
Love has often been described as “kindness in action,” and there is no doubt that those seeking refuge in Laura’s Home were served a heaping helping of just that on what might have been an otherwise average, or perhaps even painful to some, Saturday afternoon. Such an act of kindness can even be life-changing for those who have fled their homes seeking safe shelter as it affirms that amidst all the madness, there is also so much good.
And for those of us fortunate enough to remain where we are in our own comfortable homes, our children gathered safely around us, what a welcome gift it is simply to hear about the Tapajnas and who knows? Perhaps even be inspired to add our own dessert course.