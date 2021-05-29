The “dog days” of summer have arrived far too early this year as “a stubborn ridge of high pressure continues to build across the South” and “any lingering precipitation will move east.”
I like our local news meteorologists. They all seem experienced, capable and approachable. However, because Paul and I live in the foothills of South Carolina, easily driving the 5 miles into North Carolina for a bit of cooler air, or, let’s be honest, to score a bottle of pinot grigio on a Sunday, we tend to watch different news channels because our specific weather patterns may be somewhat closer to what Tryon, North Carolina, is experiencing rather than Greenville.
All I request is this: Now that we’ve hit the insanely hot temperatures of 90 degrees in May, which doesn’t bode well for the impending summer, might all you weathermen and weatherwomen (autocorrect fought with me over weatherwomen, imagine that) consider spicing up your adjectives and metaphors a bit if simply for entertainment value? We’ve got months of summer ahead of us that nowadays ignores the fact that the calendars state “September” and even “October.” I will be ready to scream if I have to hear the daily broken record of “a dome of high pressure has returned bringing scorching heat that will last well into next week,” followed by “heat and humidity is bringing the heat index up to 110 degrees” and “pop-up thunderstorms will occur over the weekend.”
No one describes anything as richly as southerners. No one is as effortlessly comedic, hitting the proverbial nail on the head. And so I’m not quite sure why that doesn’t apply to the descriptions of our southern weather. Because (and I’m talking to you, Chris, Cedric, Christy, Dan and John) that “stubborn ridge of high pressure continuing to build throughout the area bringing oppressive heat and poor air quality” is so much more succinctly described as “Hell’s front porch.” That pretty much tells us all we need to know for the month of June, interrupted occasionally in the late afternoons by “the devil beating his wife.” And it’s going to make us sweat like a rented mule. Relief isn’t going to come from an approaching low-pressure system. It’s going to come from sticking our faces inside the deep freezer in the carport.
Luckily, most have access to air-conditioning these days. While the heat remains outside, our level of comfort has far exceeded the days of Harper Lee’s exquisite description of growing up in Alabama:
“Men’s stiff collars wilted by nine in the morning. Ladies bathed before noon and after their 3 o’clock naps. And by nightfall were like soft teacakes with frosting from sweating and sweet talcum. The day was twenty-four hours long, but it seemed longer.”
You see, weather people? There are countless imaginative ways to describe what lies in store for us.
(By the way, go easy, will you, announcing the next “Blood Red Super Moon.” You’ve sent a whole lot of folks scrambling, terrified, to make sure they make the Sunday service.)