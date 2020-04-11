EDITOR’S NOTE: While we typically publish Pam Stone’s column on Monday, we decided to publish this piece early as the subject matter seemed more topical this weekend.
We had, within the congregation of our Episcopal church, an inspiring woman who was famous for her vast collection of hats. Elegant, many, quirky, a few, with matching pocketbooks, my favorite was a dark green one shaped like a watering can. With her ramrod straight posture and the flaming red hair that she wore well into her nineties, she cut indeed a striking figure.
“Eleanor!” I gasped in surprise the first Sunday she chose to forego coloring her locks and arrived with a carefully coiffed head of sleek, silver hair, “You look even more beautiful, if that’s possible!”
“Carroll doesn’t like it,” she murmured, speaking of her husband of over 70 years. “He told me he doesn’t want to wake up next to an old woman.”
“Oh, my,” I said.
“So I told him he’d better sleep on the couch, then.” she finished, nudging me, with that mischievous twinkle in her eyes that we all knew so well.
I’ve always felt far too tall to ever wear a hat on Easter Sunday — when you’re this height you already hear the audible groans of those you end up choosing seats in front of in a movie theater — but Eleanor did send me a hat before she passed away and I’m sorry that I won’t be wearing it this Easter, along with the other female parishioners long inspired by her flamboyant sense of style.
Our church, like many houses of worship this Passover and Easter are offering services online, along with a “chat room” that opens a half-hour before the service takes place, giving congregants the chance to say their hellos and check in with friends and clergy. But as we’re not meeting in person, perhaps for the first time in the history of our 117-year-old church this Sunday, no one will be donning their Easter finery: no flowery dresses or smart suits and certainly no bonnets.
The hats and gloves most of us are wearing this week — if we dare leave our homes at all — are of the surgical variety and if we must wear masks, well, what’s to stop us from decorating those with wild abandon?
I’ve no feathers to add to mine but outside the azaleas are blooming, as are the dogwoods and apple trees here at the farm and astonishingly, the first roses have already burst forth. I intend to post my Easter mask on our church’s Facebook page in the hope it inspires those sheltering at home and bored to tears (if not thoroughly stressed) to take the opportunity to indulge in a bit of diversion and creativity, if not spread a bit of well-needed laughter.
Eleanor, I am quite sure, would not only approve, but lead the way.