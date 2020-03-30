So, how ya doing?
Yes, it’s stressful. We’re a go, go, go sort of society and now as the majority of us stay at home, the only thing that seems to be going is our minds and income. And let’s be honest: sheltering at home with family members for an inordinate amount of time is tantamount to attending a Thanksgiving that lasts for weeks. That, in itself, would grab the attention of any Hollywood producer in a pitch meeting as a great idea for a horror movie.
The most difficult part for many, or at least the many that share with me, is the inability to engage in things that have served as routine emotional and physical releases of tension: going to the gym, the movies, attending a house of worship.
I recently found re-reading “The Greatest Generation” by Tom Brokaw to be a soothing balm for this time of inconvenience and worry. Most of us know the stories within that best seller: those incredible Americans who came of age during the Great Depression and were either sent overseas to fight and die, or undertake creating provisions for the war effort here on the home front. With no Suze Orman or Dr. Phil to tell them how to deal with their financial hardships and the PTS that followed the combat veterans home, it was pretty much every man/woman for themselves.
My mother was a young woman in London who rode out all 11 weeks of the German-induced Blitz with her mother. She lost her father as the ship he captained, off the Azores, was struck by a U-boat and went down with all hands. I remember her stories of the bombing that occurred every night, earth-shattering explosions in each and every direction. When the air raid sirens blasted their warnings, my mother and grandmother would leave their beds and go into the streets with others to find refuge in the London Underground subway. After weeks of this and wracked with emotional and physical exhaustion, it got to the point where they would no longer drag themselves out in the wee hours in all weathers, but simply get out of bed and hide beneath it, knowing full well that wouldn’t protect them should their house be hit, but too tired to care.
Ration books meant households, depending on the size of their family, might be allowed 2 eggs a week. Without microwaves and frozen meals and routinely making everything from scratch, imagine trying to bake or create a week’s worth of meals with that. For women, the thought of going out during the day without stockings was appalling and so my mother, like her friends, took an eyebrow pencil and drew seams down the backs of her calves to give the appearance of not being scandalously bare-legged in public. Presently, my friends and I are experiencing our own hardships by being forced to trim our own bangs. And just like when our mothers did it for us in childhood, each crooked attempt results in them being cut shorter and shorter...
I currently look like Mr. Spock.
We’re being asked to shelter in place without the threat of being bombed, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a threat to our health and lives. A virus knows no boundaries and we are seeing younger people also succumbing to this illness besides the elderly and those with underlying conditions, which, doctors warn, include diabetics, those who are obese, asthmatic, anyone with cardiac issues or auto immune illnesses, which, frankly, is pretty close to half the population — including our current workforce.
We are all desperately hoping this will be over soon. I am hoping we will earn the moniker The Sensible Generation as we await the all clear to re-emerge back into our normal lives.
It’s not going to be easy. In fact, for those of us who have friends, family and loved ones who are ill with COVID-19, there is real suffering occurring. But I am reminded of a comment made this past week on television by the Rev. Al Sharpton — a polarizing figure, for sure — in regards to those who observe Christianity and hope that churches will be packed by Easter. I didn’t write it down but it was a moment of clarity for me.
In essence, he said to remember we can’t have the resurrection without the crucifixion. That those of us who celebrate Easter acknowledge and reflect upon the torment that occurred beforehand. We’re not yet, he opined, “even halfway up Cavalry.”
But we’re on our way.
Love and light and peace to all.