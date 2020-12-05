Tucked up with a coffee in hand and the heater blasting in my truck, what better atmosphere than to listen to a bit of Christmas music, I thought, as I pulled into the feed store for my weekly equine grocery shop.
Backing into the hay barn for loading I found myself listening, really listening, to the lyrics of the old-time carols, some of which go back, as with “Up on the Rooftop,” to the mid-19th century, but many recorded in the 1950s.
How cozy, how sweet, is Gene Autry’s version, I thought, how — violent! Certainly not the chorus of “Up on the housetop, click, click, click, down through the chimney with old Saint Nick,” but rather what Saint Nick actually chooses to stuff into the stockings.
Little girls, of course, as with “Little Nell,” receive “a dolly that laughs and cries, one that will open and shut her eyes.” But people, the little boys! Is it any wonder of the proliferation of anger management issues when “Next for the stocking of little Will, Oh, just see what a glorious fill, Here is a hammer and lots of tacks, a whistle and ball and a whip that cracks!”
Who stuffs a kid’s stocking with hammers, not to mention tacks?! This is begging for a class action suit. Hopefully, Little Nell was also given a doll’s first-aid kit to treat her brother’s hands as he greedily shoves his arm down his stocking to gather his loot, only to scream with the pain of “lots of tacks” embedded in his palm. And let’s be real: as only little brothers can, within five minutes he’d be chasing his sister around the backyard with that whip, cracking it at her bare legs.
“It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” offers far kindlier lyrics:
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas
Toys in every store
But the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be
On your own front door
Now, isn’t that nice? Of course, when we get to the present part, we find that little girls are once again encumbered with, not a chemistry set, not a copy of “Black Beauty,” but stupid dolls “that’ll talk and go for a walk” as evidently, they’re the hope of “Janice and Jen.”
But the boys, as always, receive the really cool stuff of “Hopalong boots” (because of the enormous popularity of Hopalong Cassidy cowboy films) and a “pistol that shoots is the wish of Barney and Ben. And Mom and Dad can hardly wait for school to start again!”
(Whatever you do, boys, just don’t, I repeat, don’t take that pistol to school.)
In the spirit of modernity and equal rights, I’ve decided to rewrite a few of these lyrics:
“First comes the stocking of Little Nell. Oh, dear Santa, fill it well, Give her a pony and baseball bat, So she can knock her brother flat”
Or, failing that, it’s probably best just to let those little, dolly-hugging girls that were cultivated to grow up for a future of domestic bliss figure out how to get what they really want. A little flirting with “Santa Baby” can result in a ’54 convertible too.
Light blue.