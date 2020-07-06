The term, “binge watching,” has been around for quite some time, which probably explains why Paul and I have just begun embarking upon it.
You see, we’re rarely on trend.
Trends, in general, tend to pass us by. Not because we’re unaware of them — the Impossible Whopper, for example, was appealing to our meatless household, however, I couldn’t quite come to grips with eating a veggie burger that had soaked up all the grease and fat on the same grill as other Whoppers — we simply chose not to partake. And then somehow we manage to circle back around and stumble over them, conveniently forgetting that we’d dismissed them, and proclaiming their magnificence (“Look at this! It’s called a Rubik’s cube and it’s damned near impossible to figure out!”) as if we were the first ones to discover them.
I’m not kidding. Paul gave me a fanny pack for my birthday and it’s wonderfully convenient. I even have an array of scrunchies that match!
So it was with great excitement that Paul mentioned he had purchased a bundle deal that included HBO, as we’ve never had HBO, and they were featuring all the Harry Potter movies. We’ve never seen a Harry Potter movie. Anything on Britbox or Acorn, you bet: Broadchurch, Hidden, Happy Valley…all these lesser known BBC murder mysteries set in Yorkshire, or Wales, both gritty and terrifying, but somehow, not the Hollywood blockbuster franchise that premiered 20 years ago and has raked in something like $8 billion.
You should see it! Oh...you have? When your kids were young and now with your grandkids? Well, was I right, or was I right? It’s superb! Author J.K. Rowling somehow managed to infuse both a sympathetic Dickensian flavor into Harry, creating a lavish Victorian setting on horse steroids. And what child can’t identify with the bullying he suffered from his horrid, greedy cousin then cheer for his triumphs at Hogwarts. All our favorite faces were present in actors we’ve long admired: Richard Harris, Maggie Smith and the only man who could ever authentically reproduce the voice of God, the late, great, Alan Rickman…
Anyway, the Harry Potter films shall be occupying our eyes for the next several evenings, although I usually nod off in the middle of them, around 8 p.m., because I insist on imbibing in a couple of English ales to create an authentic ambience beforehand.
The inspiration of it all, of course, is the pure escapism from what 2020 has wrought. I’m usually a newshound, keeping up with each and every piece of breaking news. Such ecstasy to have allowed a few days to become pig ignorant and completely uninformed. If I miss something incredibly important, well, I’m sure its remnants will remain somewhere online. Until then, I’m taking a mental health break.
I may even twit about it.
Tweet?
That thing on social media — have you seen it? It’s fascinating!