I couldn’t help but smile when I had stopped at our local dollar store to grab a bag of cat litter on Mother’s Day. A couple of preteen girls were choosing single, fabric roses encased in a plastic sheath, I assumed, for the moms in their lives. It’s what they could afford and they were careful with the colors they selected, all accompanied by much thoughtful discussion.
Because that’s what is expected with Mother’s Day, isn’t it? Flowers: a lovely mixed bouquet of spring blooms or a dozen red roses, a special brunch with the obligatory Mimosa, a piece of jewelry or a gift certificate for a day at the spa. It’s about appreciation, celebration, a bit of pampering and downright spoiling.
And evidently, it’s also about shredded cheese.
Standing goggle-eyed in front of the dairy section and surveying the plundered shelves that normally house packages of shredded cheese, Paul was at a complete loss. We were having veggie tacos for dinner and shredded cheese is, naturally, a key ingredient.
“What happened to all the cheese?” he asked a hapless employee restocking yogurt.
“Mother’s Day,” the youth replied, as if begrudging the obvious.
“Mother’s Day?” Paul said, incredulous. “What does shredded cheese have to do with Mother’s Day?”
“Beats me,” was the final answer he received.
“Maybe people make their moms a casserole on Mother’s Day?” I asked Paul later that evening as we devoured our tacos with what was left of a wedge of cheddar.
“Nobody does that, do they?” he said. “I’ve never heard of that. Who makes a casserole?”
Our musings were interrupted by the sound of blasting coming from the woods behind us (which are part of the farm and means that the ’No Hunting, No Shooting’ signs are being blatantly ignored) along with other explosions of gunfire from two other directions. “What the hell?” I muttered and sent a text query to a friend along the lines of, “Are you hearing shooting where you are?”
“Oh, yeah,” she replied immediately. “Mother’s Day. A couple of fireworks, too, but mostly gunfire.”
But of course.
Shredded cheese and Tannerite.
Love you, Mom.