“Pizza in the oven?” I asked, coming in from the barn.
“Yep,” said Paul.
“Great,” I replied, peeling off my work gloves. “I just need to shower, but everywhere I look I see more cat hair, so I’m going to vacuum first.”
“OK,” said Paul. “I’ll scoop out the litter box while you do that.”
After five minutes with the vacuum, the entire downstairs was hairless (a definite plus to living in the minuscule square footage of a cabin) and I began to fantasize about a long, hot shower. I planned to stand under that hot water and steam until Arbor Day.
Walking up the stairs I stopped at the fourth step and turned back around towards the kitchen and paper towels.
“Somebody puked on the stairs,” I muttered.
“Wasn’t me,” said Paul.
Bending over, as one does, to inspect the object of revulsion, I reported, “I didn’t think it was you unless you ate a stink bug and what appears to be the tail of a lizard.”
“Wait a minute,” Paul said. “Oh, lizard tail? Yeah, definitely not me. I’d have eaten the whole thing.”
Reaching the bathroom, I found the shower mat pulled out into the bedroom (dogs) and a pile of books knocked off the bedside table. Sighing, I picked everything up and put it all back in its rightful place.
“Did you remember to call the fence guys?” Paul yelled from downstairs.
I stopped just as I was stepping into the shower and thought hard. “I think so,” I yelled back. “Or maybe not. I think they’re still on for Tuesday.”
“Well, you’ve gotta get Buddy here, first, to cut back the limbs and that downed poplar before the fence guys can start.”
Lord, I thought. Lord.
I scrubbed the scent of the barn off my skin and meant to stand longer in the hot spray but had to jump out, wringing wet, to throw a towel at one of the cats who was sharpening his claws on the newly upholstered chair in the bedroom corner.
“Get!” I hissed. “Stop it!”
Stumbling out blindly with another towel thrown over my head, I pulled on a pair of sweats and headed downstairs. Dragging the dogs down the length of the sofa so that I had a place to sit, I deposited myself just as Paul was walking around with a couple of slices of Margherita pizza and an ice cold beer. It was 7 p.m and I was already feeling dozy. I shut my eyes.
“Happy New Year’s,” he said, clinking his bottle against mine.