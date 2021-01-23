“The house smells funny,” remarked Paul, coming in from a recent errand and placing a bag of groceries on the kitchen island.
“The house smells clean,” I replied. “It’s just that you’re not used to that particular scent with four cats and two dogs.”
Transferring a few of the groceries into the fridge, he stopped and said, “It smells like a salad. The house smells like a salad.”
Ah, I explained to him, that would be the apple cider vinegar applied vigorously as a cleanser to the floorboards, the countertops and the sink. I’ve been a convert for years.
“Still smells like a salad,” Paul said.
“Makes your hair shiny,” I retorted, defensively.
Paul said nothing, the overhead light gleaming on his bare pate.
“It’s been proven to help lower cholesterol and reduce acid reflux,” I pestered, following him down the hall and into his office as would one of the dogs if they suspected he was eating a piece of cheese. “It can heal warts and poison ivy too.”
“Go away,” he said.
“Got B.O.?” I asked. “Apple cider vinegar acts as a natural deodorant. Dip your fingers in it, dab it under your arms —“
“And smell like a salad,” Paul replied, closing his door.
I left him alone. It was Wednesday mid-morning and he wanted to finish work left on the back burner so as to be free to watch the Presidential Inauguration at noon. So did I. We’re fierce patriots in this way, having watched each inauguration together regardless for whom we voted. It’s always a magnificent spectacle, the best of America in democratic pageantry. Of course, this time would be different with enhanced security and much would be virtual owing to the pandemic, but that, in itself, would also be viewed as historic in the years to come.
“What’s Biden’s speech going to focus on?” I asked through the closed door. “Have you read anything about it?”
“Go to the google machine yourself,” he replied testily, then relented. “I think he’s going to focus on defeating the pandemic, restoring the economy and healing the nation.”
I stood thoughtfully for a moment, absorbing the possibilities.
“Apple cider vinegar,” I said finally, turning away from the door and retreating to the kitchen. “It’ll take a lot, but apple cider vinegar can do it.”