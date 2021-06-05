Paul’s sister has finally moved from Houston with her golf-mad wife (why, yes, they are) to a golfing community a few hours away from us. It’s a bit dazzling for her as a former school librarian whose idea of bliss is keeping her nose in a book with a cup of coffee at hand and a cat on her lap. She drives whatever she can afford but lately her ride of choice is whatever she’s inherited from her wife, and this time, it happens to be a Lexus.
“If you had told me years ago that I would be driving a Lexus into a country club I’d have laughed in your face,” she merrily told Paul.
And yet, here she is and happily ensconced at her new address largely because nearby in their little town is a coffee shop and book store. Honestly, this woman could move to Ghana as long as there was a proper, independent book store and coffee shop available.
Paul and I have enjoyed — as well as giggled — the photos she has shared of her reading by the shore by the private lake of the community, as well as the Olympic sized swimming pool and best of all, leaving us gulping for air between belly laughs, the photo of them both grinning in the obligatory golf cart.
I will say my sis-in-law looked a bit chagrined and holding on for dear life, but a golf cart!
When Paul announced that he’d very much like to visit the pair and see their lovely new home, I was all for it. With horses, there is no such thing as a shared vacation, and so I waved goodbye to my Carolina mountain boy driving away in his Subaru with his bike resting comfortably in the rack attached to the back, not quite covering the obligatory WNCW radio station decal on the bumper.
How nice for him, I thought, to get away for three days, cycling to his heart’s content, far afield from such a tony, manicured HOA and exploring the local taprooms and bike shop.
And then the first photo arrived: Paul, grinning broadly, at poolside. He’d just finished a 1,000-meter swim before breakfast, he said. As an avid swimmer since childhood, well done, I thought, well done. This was followed by photos of dining in the trendy local café with each item named after equestrian pursuits to acknowledge the area’s history.
“If I see you tootling along the complex in a golf cart, it’s all over,” I typed back, growing slightly nervous.
To my horror, he replied, “I’ve already been fitted for clubs!”
Suddenly the image of a slack-jawed Donald Sutherland, head reared back, eyes blank, pointing at a yet un-captured human from “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” flashed through my head. What had they done to Paul? In two days? Where was the sweaty gardener in ancient frayed shorts and faded polo shirt? Where was my chief tractor driver, ready to take a morning’s worth of horse poo to the manure pile? In an eye blink, I had lost him to a demographic that have $100k “entertainment kitchens” and summer homes at Hilton Head.
“See you Thursday!” he wrote.
“Yes, see you then,” I answered, and just to remind him of who he really is, added, “The weed whacker and the broken fence behind the barn are looking forward to seeing you, too!”
What else could I do? The man needed de-briefing.