It’s been suggested, despite our dogs being litter mates and pledging allegiance to each other first, with nary a second thought for Paul or me, that they are suffering from separation anxiety.
I feel compelled, however, to add that any suffering actually felt is usually by me when, upon returning home, I find a favorite sweater gnawed through the center or papers on tabletops were reached and shredded.
Before you suggest the “C” word, bear in mind that we crated our girls as they learned to be housebroken and because we live on a farm, they are usually outside with us, running with abandon until they lie, panting, in the grass. Or the mud. Or the manure pile. So they do not live the confined life of an apartment dwelling dog or a suburban dog with a fenced back yard. They have nearly 30 acres to release their inner wild hair and run to their heart’s content.
And so Paul and I thought ourselves safe when bringing them back inside after a long morning’s adventure of competing for pole position in the field as they lapped each other tearing around the outer edge. We thought, “For sure they’re going to sleep.” We thought, “They’re exhausted.”
We thought wrong.
We were just going to grab some lunch in town. Gone maybe 45 minutes. No hours’ long retreat leaving them to fend for themselves. They were left with two clean, full water bowls and their bowls of lunchtime kibble.
Upon returning, it was as if we had been vandalized. And they must have been faking their snoozing on the couch when we left and popped up like Jack in Boxes as soon as they heard the front door click closed because an awful lot of rather creative damage was done in a very short period of time.
The first thing that caught my eye was a toilet plunger lying in the hallway with its wooden handle gnawed as if it were corn on the cob.
“We keep this in the utility sink in the mudroom,” I said to Paul, picking up the still slimy handle. “How did they even reach it?”
“Poppy probably stood on Posey’s shoulders,” he replied.
There was a pair of still damp socks on the stairs and a trash can knocked on its side in the bathroom. The cats’ litterbox, on top of an old table next to the dryer, also in the mud room, had been got at with disgusting evidence in abundance.
“It’s like they’ve been rifling the place for drug money!” I muttered, sweeping up what hadn’t been ground into the linoleum.
But their piece de resistance involved our new robotic Roomba vacuum. The vacuum, which has become near and dear to my heart in that it leaves me with immaculate floors each morning, had been minding its own business, where it is programmed to return after its batteries run low: beneath the china cabinet and recharging for its next day’s duties.
Smothering a gasp, the evidence of random aggravated assault was plainly evident upon finding the vacuum lying on its back in the kitchen, choked to death with a dish towel. Yes, our loyal hounds had somehow managed not only to turn the vacuum on, but also pull a towel free from the dishwasher handle, drop it in front of the vacuum just to see what would happen, watch it clog up the mechanism, and it a fit of pique, sling the thing around the floor until flipping it over to its death.
And it should be said that when we returned home they greeted us lazily from the couch, not bothering to get up, tails thumping, eyes half open from sleep. Butter wouldn’t melt. No, they insisted, they had no idea what had happened, didn’t see or hear anything.
Forget Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger’s wins at this year’s Academy Awards. Give our dogs the Oscar.