DEAR AUNTY PAM: I’ve just come home from having a Starbucks with a friend and I’m feeling a little miffed. We are both stay-at-home moms and we both work part time in between. The reason I bring that up is so you know neither of us makes a lot of money.
“Sandy” and I have been meeting for coffee before we do our weekly grocery shopping every Monday for about two years.
My problem, Aunty Pam, is that in those two years Sandy has never reached into her purse to pay for the coffees. I paid for them the first time just out of courtesy and it’s like she thinks I’m fine doing it every time because she has never even offered to pay in all that time.
I’m not good at confrontation and she’s a very timid sort of person and I don’t want to hurt her feelings but I feel like I’m being taken advantage of. I mean, I know it’s just coffee, but it adds up after a while. Any ideas how I can get her to open her wallet once in a while? — Mary
Dear Mary: Guess what? You can only be taken advantage of if you allow it. And good googly-moogly, it’s not “just coffee,” it’s Starbucks and here you are working part time and parting with, I’m going to guess, about eight bucks each time you sit down for your weekly chin wag.
Now, I’m not shaking my bony finger at you for being a spendthrift because you’re a stay at home mom, which is pretty stressful, and on top of this, you work outside the home, so if you need a little $4 cup of luxury once a week, as far as I’m concerned, you’ve earned it. But Stingy McStingy pants can buy her own cup of Joe, ya know?
This doesn’t have to be a confrontation that crushes your “timid” friend. You simply order your coffee, pay for it, smile, and let Sandy have at it. And if she’s sitting at the table, expecting you to go and buy both coffees, you walk back with yours, sit down, smile brightly and begin chatting. If she wants a coffee, she can get up and go get one. If she doesn’t want to pay for her own, she can sit there without one. And if she says, “Oh, I thought you were getting mine,” you truthfully reply, “I know I always have, but I’m really trying to rein in my spending.”
Now, it’s possible that Sandy has been having economic problems and can’t afford a coffee. If that is the case let us hope you are good enough friends that she can share that with you and you can make alternative plans, for example, meeting at each other’s house where you can have a coffee at no charge. The bonus to that is you might enjoy having an extra $20 in your wallet at the end of the month. Because, darling, a decent little prosecco can be bought for less than half at Aldi’s. Ask me how I know. M-wuh!
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam