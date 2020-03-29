Dear Aunty Pam: My husband and I are fans of your column and decided to let you settle our dispute, and we’re both giving our own sides of our argument. Please help before we kill each other.
Me: I am a nurse that is currently working the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift at a local hospital, but as any nurse will tell you, we rarely leave at 7 p.m. A patient can take a turn for the worst, there’s reports to fill, etc. This means I usually get home at 8 p.m. and sometimes later. My husband is a musician and normally tours with a band for several weeks at a time. Obviously, with the COVID-19 virus, all his gigs have been canceled, so he is now a stay-at-home dad. My complaint: while normally he is a great dad because he’s away from our two kids a lot. Now that he’s home a lot, I feel like he is not parenting well. With schools being closed our kids are at home and he is letting them play games all day and I’m sick and tired of dragging home at night only to be faced with a dirty kitchen, or to have to do laundry and put it away before going to bed. I know with the virus my work is about to become even more stressful and so I’m having a hard time going to sleep. This leaves exhausted and constantly feeling angry when at home.
Him: My wife is right in that I’m now the stay-at-home dad but she seems to think that because I’m not actually on the road, that I’m not working. I am working. I continue to practice my guitar as well as write new music. On top of this, I’m uploading more songs to YouTube, hoping for further revenue that way, so it’s not like I’m just lying around the house. I do clean the house, just not up to her standards. I don’t call leaving a couple of mugs on the counter top a “dirty kitchen.” I allow the kids to play their video games while I’m working and I can’t monitor them all day, so if they are playing them when they’re in their rooms, am I supposed to kick their doors down and stop them? The kids are stressed too, so I don’t see the big deal to let them chill out doing this after they’ve done their schoolwork. I realize my wife is super stressed, but it would be nice if maybe once in a while she would leave her stress at work and not come home and complaining as soon as she opens the door. I think she actually starts looking for problems instead of seeing the positive things I’ve done during the day.
Signed,
The Bickersons
Dear Mr and Mrs B: While being a musician is indeed a profession that requires much focus to continue to grow and create, until you’ve gone a few years, my little meat puppet, without having a lunch break because of chronic patient overload, running test strips back and forth because somebody’s family brought their diabetic daddy a Whopper instead of adhering to his dietary regime, and changing wound dressings that would put the rest of us off lasagne for the rest of our lives, you…have…no….idea…the stress your wife is under 24/7. On top of this, if her hospital becomes inundated in the next few weeks as predicted, it will not be unlikely that she become infected.
President Trump has called himself a “war time president.” Then, by logic, we must consider all our doctors, nurses and other first responders as our military. And as we’ve seen reported, members of this military have lost lives, both older and much younger.
It’s in your best interest, Mr B, to make your wife’s life as stress-free as possible, because we know that those who are living perpetually stressed suffer from weakened immune systems and are more susceptible to becoming ill. Should Mrs. B become quarantined at home away from you and the kids, or worse yet, hospitalized, believe me, it’s going to become far worse for you. This isn’t a time for fairness, in regards to you doing your share of the housework to your standard, and parenting in a way that you think helps keep the children relaxed, even to their detriment (so says those pediatricians that strongly suggest enforced limits of screen time), this is about you sucking it up and doing much more than you’re currently doing to make it through this war.
Dude, how long, really, does it take to wipe down the counter tops and do a load of laundry? Can that not be done while waiting for your songs to upload on YouTube? Is your house so vast that you can’t schedule in 10 minutes a day to run the vacuum? Would it break the bank, the next time you go to the grocery store, to pick up one of those $7 bouquets and plop them in a vase on the kitchen table as a thoughtful gesture? The days are now longer and getting warmer — take the kids for a walk, even if it’s a forced march. They don’t need to develop vitamin D deficiencies as they begin to moulder in their bedrooms.
And before you suspect that I’m being sexist in my reply, let me say that if you were in the medical field and your wife a stay-at-home mom, trust me, Aunty Pam would be barking this same reply. We’re barely into this practice of social distancing and you can count on things becoming far more stressful. Man up. Think more. Work more. Aunty Pam well knows from experience that a performer’s life can become quite myopic, sometimes by necessity. This can’t be about you, it has to be about everyone. Your wife spends a minimum of 12 hours a day facing that under incredible pressure. She has to have a break and come home to an orderly safe haven for those couple of hours before she falls, exhausted, into bed.
When this is all over and you’re back on the road, you can luxuriate in daily self indulgence. And don’t try and tell me it’s a grind and not a glamorous life — Aunty Pam toured for more than 20 years and while it ain’t easy, sleeping in till the crack of noon and ordering room service ain’t half bad, sunshine.
Mrs. B wins! And so will you, in the long run.
Cheers, dears!
Aunty Pam