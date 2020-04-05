My wife is addicted to Facebook. She’s on that damned thing every time I turn around. Even if we’re watching a movie or a TV show or something, she’s checking it every chance she gets. If we’re in the car going somewhere, she’s checking it on her phone. I don’t do any of that stuff. I’d rather actually talk to people. I feel like we don’t even do anything together anymore as a couple because her mind isn’t on what we’re doing, it’s on Facebook. I even wonder if she’s having an affair because she’s checking it all the time. When I ask her to put it away she either says, “Just a minute, I just want to check,” or she gets pouty and puts her phone away and then won’t talk to me.
I’ve pretty much had it. I never thought I’d have to compete with a stupid social media account for my wife’s attention. Am I being unreasonable? How do I get my old wife back?
— Feel like a bachelor
Dear Bachelor: Aunty Pam is clicking, “LIKE!” to everything you say, without the stupid emojis.
It is a sad commentary that what you say rings true for millions including yours truly. And we know for a fact that mobile devices were created to specifically hijack that part of our brain responsible for addictive/compulsive behavior.
We are compelled to check our emails, texts and social media accounts non stop. For this reason, I gave rather a wry smile at the term, “social distancing” in terms of remaining safe during the pandemic, because, really, we’ve all been “socially distant” from our friends and family for ages. How many times in restaurants do we see a table of 2, 3 or even 4 people sitting around and staring at their phones instead of conversing — now, that’s being socially distant. “Physical distancing” is surely more apt for our Covid safety? But I regress. Probably because I’m distracted.
What your wife does on her own time is her business, Bachelor, and if she wants to miss out on all the life that’s going by outside of her Facebook account, that’s fine, but when the things you used to do as a couple are now disintegrating because of her addiction, it really isn’t fair to you, I quite agree.
Aunty Pam recommends the two of you sitting down for a major pow wow — NO phones allowed. And remember — belittling her digital hobby won’t score any points and will probably just result in resentment on her part. But do tell her how you miss her. That you miss doing things together, as a couple, without the distraction. That her constant checking of facebook posts in your presence has made you feel that social media has taken priority over concern for your feelings, and this is both hurtful and damaging to your relationship. In short, ask her to put the damn phone away so you can watch a couple of episodes of Schitt’s Creek and laugh your heads off together, or crack open a couple of cold ones on the back deck in the evening and talk about your day.
And if that doesn’t work, join Facebook, “friend” her, and then “tag” her as you post this article:
Cheers dear!
Aunty Pam