Dear Aunty Pam,
I love my wife but I think she’s crazy. She likes things to be *exactly* like she left them and I mean all over the house. She has little ornaments on the entertainment unit and as a joke, I’ve moved a couple of them an inch or two out of place, and when I come back into the room, she’s moved them back. The remote control for the tv has to live in a little wooden box on the coffee table, and yesterday, we had a blow up because she lines up the shampoo and body wash bottles in the shower just so, and I didn’t put one back the way she had it.
I told her she’s got OCD and she said she just likes things being tidy and I’m too messy.
Who’s right?
Over it
Dear Over,
Hell, I don’t know, I’m not a psychiatrist, but I was about to say, ‘Alright, she sounds a little controlling, a little obsessive, but no big deal, until I read that you two had a ‘blow up’ over shampoo bottles not being in a straight line. Yeah, that’s a little over the top unless you took a bottle and chucked it down the toilet, or something.
Has your wife always exhibited this behavior, or is it something new or increasing? It might be worth investigating should she feel out of control in one way or another, whether it be her work or relationships in general. To be so triggered as to have a blow up because an item is out of line does speak to something pretty powerful potentially percolating inside her? And don’t forget, Over, millions of people out there, globally, have been really struggling with their mental health ever since the pandemic started. Add to this some pretty frightening political events and it’s not a big jump to see why someone might attempt exerting extra control on their home, their personal haven, for a sense of safety.
Or maybe she’s just really tidy and you’re really messy. Maybe start using the guest bathroom!
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam