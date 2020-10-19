Dear Aunty Pam,
I’m hoping you might offer some help about what I’m going through with my husband.
“Larry” and I moved to this beautiful area from Dallas, Texas after retirement. We both worked full time for decades and the whole point of moving to North Carolina was to enjoy an active lifestyle in our retirement away from the hustle and bustle of city living.
The problem is I can’t seem to get Larry to do anything now that we’re here. While I want to explore the area with a bit of hiking, or simply strolling around different small towns, Larry seems to be content playing chess on his computer or watching television, and when I point out that this isn’t what we had planned, he becomes impatient and says he’s worked for 40 years and he intends to spend his retirement doing what he wants on his own time.
Aunty Pam, I feel really stuck sitting at home and the way he’s behaving seems very unfair. I told him that he can play computer chess anywhere and what was the point of us moving if that’s all he’s going to do? He said he did it to make me happy. In the meantime, he’s gained nearly 20 pounds and his doctor said he’s on the threshold of diabetes. Can you think of anything that might help me get through to him?
Lonely Wife
Dear Wifey,
I copied this from the Webmd website because when I train a horse and I encounter resistance, the first thing I do is check to make sure there isn’t anything physically wrong. And as Larry is behaving like a particular part of a horse, it may come in helpful: “If you have diabetes — either type 1 or type 2 — you have an increased risk of developing depression. And if you’re depressed, you may have a greater chance of developing type 2 diabetes.”
So it is possible that Larry isn’t functionally emotionally as the Larry you’ve always known because of a potential medical condition, or he was straight up dishonest with you when you discussed this move from Dallas — unless he made himself clear that he didn’t want to move and it was all your idea. If he led you to believe that he was gung-ho about hiking through our beautiful mountain areas and taking in the fresh air, water falls and abundant wildlife, then he has some s’plainin’ to do, Lucy. But if he was noncommittal and you ran riot with the idea, well, sucks to be you, frankly.
Look, while we all love the idea of continuing to explore new vistas and experiences with our spouses, it doesn’t always work out that way and I can’t think of anything worse than having to drag someone along to do something I’m desperate to do if they despise it. It ruins the whole day and then you’re both miserable. And marriage doesn’t mean you have to be joined at the hip — Gadzooks, woman! There are plenty of walking and hiking groups on Facebook and area organizations — even houses of worship — that readily include those who’d like to join. It’s also an excellent way to meet new friends with whom you can enthusiastically socialize and share such experiences. And chances are quite a few of them are experiencing the same thing you are, so you can all vent together about how rotten your husbands are as you point out the wild azalea you just spotted on the trail.
If Larry doesn’t want to be a part of this new chapter you’re eager to explore, that’s his loss. But to remain home with him when you’d rather not will only lead to resentment and a big butt. Get up, get going and enjoy yourself.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam