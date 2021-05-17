DEAR AUNTY PAM: I’m really hoping you can help me!
My 17-year-old daughter, who has always had a stubborn streak, has been seeing an 18-year-old young man that my husband and I really dislike. “John” quit high school, doesn’t work, lives with his grandmother, and we are suspicious of where he gets his money to put new tires on his truck or get the latest iPhone. Every time we’ve seen him, he’s made no effort to say hello or even make eye contact. Our daughter is crazy about him and last night made the announcement that she intends to marry him. When I told her that she is too young and John doesn’t even have a job, she pointed out that my husband and I eloped at her age, but Aunty Pam, my husband went into the military and made it his career, and later on, I went into nursing.
My daughter is bright and was also going to go into nursing after graduation, but now she is saying she doesn’t even think she’ll go to college. I am heartbroken that she would throw away her future to this greasy-haired, sullen kid with no education and no prospects. My husband wants to put his foot down and not allow her to leave the house and stop seeing John. I say that will only make her run away and elope.
Any advice? — Heartbroken Mom
DEAR MOM: Whelp, you can’t stop love and you really can’t stop hormones, which this probably is. And Aunty Pam agrees: if your husband puts his foot down that will only make this little ditty about Jack and Diane come true.
Giving John the benefit of the doubt, have you considered he might be on the spectrum with Asperger’s Syndrome? I say that as a complete layman in the world of counseling, but a bell did ring when you mentioned he isn’t vocal and makes no eye contact. And if he is on the spectrum, that might be a contributing factor to his quitting school. He may have never been diagnosed and has struggled?
Or, he may simply be a lazy, entitled youth, sponging off his grandmother for money, or worse, earning it through nefarious means. At any rate, reverse psychology might be your friend. It’s a universal law that most teenagers think their parents are clueless with zero taste. The tact to take here is to welcome John to the family, tell your daughter you’ve reconsidered and think he’s a wonderful young man. In fact, he’s so handsome and fascinating that you could quite fancy him yourself if you were her age. That, right there, will horrify your daughter and, trust me, begin to take a far more critical look at her Prince Smarming.
In the meantime, maybe host a dinner for the both of them to celebrate their engagement. Throw out the red carpet and a couple of steaks on the grill. Be open and gregarious. Get to know John. It might just be that he’s incredibly bashful and maybe he’s been spending time in his garage building the next computer that will rival Apple. And if he’s what you suspected all along, well, isn’t it better to keep a relationship with your daughter rather than to lose them to a Justice of the Peace in Ringgold, Georgia?
(Of course, that’s where Dolly Parton married her hubs, Dean, in 1966, and they’re still together!)
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam