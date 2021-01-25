Dear Aunty Pam: I’m writing regarding the letter from 34-A and wanted her to know that all men are not Neanderthals (which I do, unfortunately, consider her husband to be).
She should truly be considering her options going forward. Might take a lot of Prosecco, though.
It is one thing for a man to refuse a potential mate because of her body. It is something far worse, and even sinister, to marry that person and then try to coerce her into major surgery to satisfy his pubescent whims.
I have been married to my most wonderful wife for 43 years. We are both 69 years old. When she was only 48, she was diagnosed with breast cancer which, due to the type and her family history, necessitated complete double mastectomies. My only thoughts and prayers at the time were that she would survive this awful illness. She is now 21 years post-diagnosis without recurrence and we have both breathed a huge sigh of relief loaded with thankfulness.
My wife is not, and has never been, her breasts. G-d forbid. She is the wife of my dreams who stuck with me through many ups and downs. We have moved our family internationally and within the states with nary a complaint and with much aplomb. She has raised 3 boys to be incredible and caring young men. She is a feisty woman who was comforting others after her surgeries rather than being comforted by them.
Many years ago, I found her my favorite T-shirt. It has Tweety Bird on it and says, “Small Bird, Big Attitude”. In explanation, my wife, unlike you, Aunty Pam, is barely 5 feet tall.
34-A might want to ask herself what her husband might do in a similar situation and make some decisions accordingly.
Sincerely,
Devoted Husband
Dear Devoted: I’m quite sure that every woman reading your heartfelt testimony of love to your wife just fell a little bit in love with you — especially “34-A,” who I hope puts this letter in front of her husband. What you have written is far more eloquent and touching than anything I could have said. Thank you for that.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam