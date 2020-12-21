Dear Aunty Pam,
I’m hoping you can help me with a bit of a family problem. My daughter and her husband were forced to move back in with my husband and me after they were both laid off from their jobs due to COVID-19. Everything’s been fine and really, there’s been no complaints.
Christmas has always been very important in our household and this year we all decorated the Christmas tree together with my daughter and her husband contributing a few of their favorite ornaments. The problem is my son-in-law is a huge fan of NASCAR and he has an ornament of Dale Earnhardt in his number 3 car in a cloud, as if in heaven. He actually said, “Christmas isn’t Christmas if Dale ain’t on the tree.”
Aunty Pam, my Christmas decorations tend to be very elegant, including my tree. It’s decorated in cream and gold with only white lights. Nothing garish, very tasteful. I have to be honest and say that I cannot stand that race car on my tree. I’ve moved it, twice, toward the back of the tree and hours later I find it front and center again. It’s gotten to the point that I can’t stand even looking at the tree as that ornament is just huge and so tacky. It’s putting a real cloud over Christmas this year for me. Is there any way I can persuade my son-in-law to move or remove “Dale in a cloud” without hurting his feelings?
Thank you,
Best regards,
Nancy’s Mom
Dear Mom,
Bunnykins, you really take the fruitcake. While you’ve been a good egg to open your home up to your daughter and son-in-law and even say everything is “fine” with “no complaints,” this is such a trifling little trinket in the scheme of things, don’t you think?
Look at it from your their point of view: they’ve lost their jobs, they’ve not been able to make it on their own and it must feel somewhat degrading to have to move in with mom and dad. And now that you are all spending Christmas together and they both contribute an ornament or two that’s of special significance to them, “Dale in a cloud” is ruining your Christmas? Casting such a “cloud” that you can barely stand to look at your cream and golden tree?
I’m risking sounding sanctimonious here as I shake my boney and (quite sober!) finger at you, but perhaps you might take stock of what Christmas actually means? Because if Dale in a cloud is ruining your Christmas, Aunty Pam suggests your Christmas might be a tad superficial?
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam