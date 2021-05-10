Dear Aunty Pam: I have a dilemma and really need a bit of Aunty Pam wisdom!
I’ve recently been going out with a super nice guy who’s cute to boot. “Randy” is funny, has a great job that he loves and even though we had only been out on a few dates, I could feel myself falling for him.
The issue? Randy is a total slob. I don’t just mean untidy, I mean…gross. He invited me over to take a look at a chair he just bought at an estate sale to see if I wanted it and then I asked if I could use his restroom. Aunty Pam, it was just disgusting. The toilet was filthy, the shower was black with mold and who knows what else, the floor disgusting. My flip flops actually stuck to it. He had a litter box for his cat that smelled so bad that I almost gagged. As I walked through the rest of his house I could see the kitchen and it was the same way: filthy counters, plates with old food, plastic wrappers and empty cat food cans everywhere.
He didn’t say anything when I came out, didn’t seem at all embarrassed. In fact, he asked if I wanted to come inside and have a sandwich. I was pretty shocked because if anyone had seen my house in such a state I would have been mortified. The thought of eating in that kitchen grossed me out so much that I made an excuse that I had an appointment to get to.
So obviously, that’s my dilemma. My Prince Charming is secretly a major slob and I’m not sure if I should continue with our relationship? It kills me because he’s such a nice guy and nice guys my age (37) are few and far between.
Help me, Aunty Pam! — Becky
DEAR BECKY: Excuse me while I finish my second glass of beaujolais and pour a third, if only to get the vision of that bathroom out of my brain. Being given the dry heaves at 10 a.m. on a Friday isn’t a pleasant thing, thank you very much.
I think it’s fair to say that Randy — kind, cute, successful Randy — has a problem. It’s normal to be a bit untidy — who doesn’t have a stack of papers, bills or books that need to be straightened up, or a living room to be vacuumed from time to time? But to live contentedly in a home that can only be described as unhygienic and “gross” isn’t exactly a characteristic of a well adjusted person. I don’t know if it’s laziness, low self-esteem, or what, but if your relationship progressed how will you possibly not begin to resent this side of his personality? Surely you wouldn’t be staying overnight…can you imagine how long it’s been since his sheets were laundered? The bedbugs can.
So Aunty Pam is going to give you the out you’re looking for. And to give Randy a chance, I’m also going to suggest you be dead honest and tell him why you’re ending the relationship. There’s a way to say it that gets your point across, loud and clear without saying, “Randy, you’re a pig.” You can instead say, “Randy, I think you’re wonderful and it pains me to say this, but I cannot be comfortable spending time in a house in that state, or being with someone who is comfortable living in a house in that state.” This gives him the option to say, “I know, it’s awful, I let it get out of control and I’m having HAZMAT come in next week to scrub it down like Karen Silkwood.” Or, he might say, “Oh, come on, it’s not that bad.” Or, even worse, “Which state? I’m in North Carolina!”
In the end, you’ll have given him a reason that is crystal clear why you must end what could have been a great relationship that might help him in his future endeavors. And maybe, just maybe, he’ll turn a new leaf. One that isn’t decomposing.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam