Dear Aunty Pam,
I recently saw that it was your birthday and so happy belated birthday to you!
My own birthday is coming up, my 57th, and I am feeling so depressed I don’t think I want to celebrate it all. My husband tends not to make much of an effort and usually asks what restaurant I want to go to, but with Covid, I’m not comfortable eating in any restaurant. I also recently retired early from teaching because I am uncomfortable with going back into the schoolroom as positive cases continue to grow in our area.
My daughter lives on the other side of the country and we’re very close, so that’s a little sad. I guess I just have the blues and am feeling very defeated. Any suggestions for me?
— Mrs. Blues
Dear Mrs. Blues,
Well, of course you’re feeling defeated. This virus has created not only a physical pandemic but an emotional one as well with people really suffering from mental health issues, so you are not alone, love.
Having said that, it’s not much comfort to say to someone who’s suffering, “You’re not alone,” and I would urge you to consider the option of online counseling which is readily available. You can do it from the comfort of your sofa or favorite chair, or wherever.
In terms of your birthday, let me tell you what I chose to do this year and honestly, it ended up being such a lovely day. My idea of celebration is not being taken out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, how blasé’ — my idea comes in the form of a prosecco picnic!
No chicken salad sandwiches and sweet tea for Aunty Pam, no siree. Paul and I ordered a takeaway lunch from a local bistro (which is incredibly careful with all workers in masks and gloves). What did we choose? How about baked rustic tomato tarts with cheese and onion, mixed greens with apple and champagne dressing, and a giant slab of key lime cake — not pie, but cake, for the birthday dessert. Paul had a bottle of bubbly on ice, and we picked up a couple of bottles of Pellegrino as well.
Mrs. Blues, you and I live in an area with the most exquisite state parks right in our back yard. It’s now October and if you scout out a place and go midweek, you’ll not find many tourists at all. Think White Water Falls on the way to Cashiers, Pearson Falls near Saluda, or, go where we went: Table Rock State Park and its own Pinnacle Lake. Hon, we had the entire place to ourselves, sat on a sun-warmed bench in a brisk breeze, watching silver-tipped little waves on the water and the trees tinged with autumnal color. It was perfection. Each morsel of food was to die for—we toasted the day with the prosecco, stuffed ourselves, and walked ‘round the lake to walk it off before driving home.
Such a day helps in two ways: first, it’s an original and different way of celebrating a birthday while keeping it quietly and happily low-key, and two, there is no doubt that spending time absorbing a lot of sunny vitamin D and the general good, buzzy energy of being surrounded by exquisite nature is most healing for the soul.
And remember — you don’t have to do anything for your birthday. I mean, isn’t that what birthdays are all about? Doing what you want? And if you don’t want to do anything, that’s your call. But if you really sort of do, just feel a bit defeated about how to go about it, just remember that we truly live in a sort of southern paradise with so many places beckoning. You might even make it an annual tradition to discover yet another beauty spot. Best of all — no computer, no news, no politics, just you, the hubs (or whomever you choose), Mother Nature and your nostrils filled with bubbles!
Cheers, dear, and happy birthday!
— Aunty Pam