Dear Aunty Pam,
Everyone is saying “Happy New Year” but I don’t see anything happy about it. In fact, watching the news and seeing how things keep getting worse each day with the coronavirus and politics, I don’t even want to get out of bed. If I say “Happy New Year” back, I feel like such a hypocrite. Any thoughts?
Bummed
Dear Bummed,
Sure. My thoughts are to be a hypocrite.
Look, everybody knows that COVID and a peaceful transition of presidential power didn’t magically resolve at midnight on New Year’s Eve and, in fact, we’re probably in for a pretty rough next few months.
People say “Happy New Year” because it’s customary. It’s just a traditional greeting. I’m not sure there’s a massive amount of emotion behind it, although many have really suffered this past year from illness, losing loved ones and job loss, and they may be exceedingly sincere in wishing 2020 doesn’t let the screen door hit its butt on the way out. But for the rest of us, it’s just a pleasant expression of hope. Whadaya want them to say? “More disease and layoffs to you!”
And trust me, you’re not alone in wanting to stay in bed during times like these. In fact, move over, because Aunty Pam is coming in as we need to chat. Look…things are going to improve. It’s going to be all right. It’s just that we feel stuck to a glue stick in a terrible moment that seems endless, but by remembering to apply a bit of self care and to remain ever mindful to the needs of others — protecting them from COVID, assisting to feed and shelter those in crisis — we’ll get through this.
Many of our grandfathers and great grandfathers and, when you’re my age, fathers, stormed the blood soaked beaches of Normandy. They died on foreign soil. Americans and Brits grew Victory Gardens and learned how to live on a pound of flour and three eggs a week. For years. We’re being asked to wear a mask, socially distance, and not be jerks. I’m pretty sure we can do that. And when we stop kvetching about it and just DO IT, all of this will be behind us, sooner, rather than later.
And politics? Politics is always nuts. If you’re waiting for that to get better, you may as well hibernate till spring. And then some.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam