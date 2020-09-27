Dear Aunty Pam:
I don’t think you know your a-- from a hole in the ground.
Signed,
Not A Fan
Dear Naf,
Oh, dear, it appears Mr. Dictionary has abandoned us once again. I will, however, agree with you that I often don’t know my afrom a hole in the ground which makes me a risky guest to take on a camping trip. And I’ll be only too happy to illustrate that to you should you extend the invitation.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam
Dear Aunty Pam,
Can you settle this once and for all between my husband and me? My 12-year-old daughter wants to start wearing make-up because she says everyone else does. I say it’s not a big deal, my husband says no. What say you?
Becky’s mom
Dear Becky’s Mom:
I say, not unless you want to have this same battle over birth control next year.
Look, young girls often want to begin looking more mature at Becky’s age, but they simply aren’t. And their undeveloped brains can’t keep up with their developing bodies, we all know that. So maybe a compromise: lip gloss, OK. Brow shaping, sure. But eye liner and magnetic lashes and the whole ‘Kylie Jenner’ 9 yards…uh-uh. It’s creepy on a kid and attracts all kinds of unwanted attention — and all of it illegal.
Becky may also be going through a stage where she feels she must wear make-up because she’s not attractive enough. Perhaps some personal chats might get to the bottom of that, along with your encouragement of how attractive she really is without make-up. Just don’t, whatever you do, say ‘beauty is on the inside,’ because while we all know that to be true, let’s face it, to a kid sporting acne, or freckles, or a nose they hate, that is of very little comfort. But do let her know how fantastic you think she is in every way. Then tell her to eat her vegetables and do her homework.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam