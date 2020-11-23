Dear Aunty Pam,
I’ve been going through a pretty rough time lately with health issues and with them, quite a bit of anxiety. It hasn’t been easy and the worst part of it is that I don’t feel like I’m getting any emotional support from my husband.
I have a hard time going to sleep and often wake up in tears because I’m so worried about things along with an upcoming surgery. My husband doesn’t even seem to notice until I completely break down, and then he says things like, “Well, we won’t know anything until after your surgery, so maybe it’s nothing,” or he might offer to clean up the kitchen. But that’s it.
I just can’t understand how a man cannot offer emotional support to his wife when he knows she is falling apart? How can he sit and watch ESPN when I come in for breakfast and not even ask me how I’m feeling? He’s normally a good guy and well liked, but I’ve never felt so lonely in my life. Our parents have long passed and I do have friends I can talk to, but I don’t want to burden them every day. Can you help?
Depressed
Dear Depressed,
Oh, dear one, you really are having a dreadful time of it all and I’m as sorry as I can be.
I don’t know if this is any consolation but I can’t tell you how many women I have known (and presently know) who have shared the same complaint, particularly those women who are suffering long-term, chronic illnesses. Some have felt utterly abandoned, emotionally, and it is painful indeed.
What might be helpful to remember is sometimes it’s not that a spouse doesn’t care or isn’t concerned, sometimes they simply don’t know how to respond. I know, I know: you’d think if you were lying on the floor bleeding, your husband would jump to action and apply a tourniquet or bandage and call 911. But emotional needs are often silent and overlooked until, as you say, you “completely break down.”
It could be that your husband is as frightened as you are, but is incapable of articulating it and so is living in the land of Denial. Or “cleans up the kitchen” as a way of showing support. If you haven’t tried this already, it may be worth sitting the hubs down for a massive pow-wow and telling him how terribly you’ve been struggling and how frightened you’ve been feeling each and every day. Ask him if he has fears as well. Do try and refrain coming at him like an accusatory divorce attorney or smacking him upside with a gym sock filled with quarters, but do let him know very clearly that you need help. That you’re trying to hold it all together and you realize all of this impacts his life as well, but that his daily support is imperative for your being able to function.
There’s nothing worse than feeling lonely within a relationship and here’s hoping your husband embraces his marriage vows and gives you the love and support you need. Also, should you desire another ear to express your current situation, perhaps consider a counselor, support group, and if you attend a house of worship, counseling can found there as well.
Cheers, dear, and great big hugs,
Aunty Pam