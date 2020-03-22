Dear Aunty Pam: I know you’re a church going gal (when you’re not drinking prosecco) and my wife and I were talking about this virus, how it’s like a plague, and we were wondering, do you think this is End Times? — Believer
Dear Believer: It’s not as if Aunty Pam didn’t spend five years in community college before deciding to go to seminary school, you realize? There are surely those better equipped to ask this sort of question, beginning with your worship leader?
But as you’ve gone to the trouble to email me I’ll bellyflop into this and state boldly, assuredly, that yes, Aunty Pam believes these are indeed End Times. At least I am really, really hoping they are.
I’m hoping these are End Times for hoarding food and necessary toiletries without thinking of the needs of others.
I’m hoping these are End Times for the people who are ignoring both internationally recognized specialists in infectious diseases, as well as the president, and continuing to go out and congregate, spreading this virus to all and sundry.
I’m hoping that these are End Times for those who’ve cleared out the ammo section at Academy Sports with the belief they may need to shoot someone coming for their potted meat and pork rinds.
I’m hoping it is End Times for our health system to be so staggeringly under equipped with life saving equipment when we’ve been warned of the danger of pandemics for years, as well as no longer having a Global Response Pandemic Department to be able to pounce on this sort of thing, immediately, in the future.
Also, I am hoping it is End Times for not really knowing our neighbors, and instead, making a point of introducing ourselves to the people who live nearby offering to assist any need they may have, specifically during a crisis.
That’s all I got.
Cheers, dears!
— Aunty Pam