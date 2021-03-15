Dear Aunty Pam: What is wrong with women because no women will go out with me.
I like to go to flea markets and gun shows at Gatlinburg if I got the money and I ask women to go with me and they don’t want to.
I fixed up my car and it’s got a custom paint job and new exhaust and I put in new cylinder heads and it’s real fast and loud. I think I got a lot to offer women more than most guys but they always say no. What is wrong with women? — R.E.
Dear R.E.,
Ummmm….
Dear Aunty Pam: Is taking out the trash a man’s job? If so, where is that written? My wife gets mad if I don’t take out the trash and says it’s a man’s job.
I said if that’s true, then cooking and cleaning and taking the kids to school is a woman’s job. Now she’s really mad and won’t talk to me.
Signed,
In the Doghouse again
Dear Dog,
Well, I had to Google for help on this one and all I found were lots of websites and quora replies from men essentially griping about the same thing.
It’s funny, these gender assigned duties in heterosexual relationships seem to come out of some 1950s “Tips for a Happy Marriage!” book, along with women being advised to make sure their hair is neat and fresh lipstick applied to meet hubby when he comes home from a hard day at the office.
You can always sit down and divvy up the chores equally. Maybe you’d rather swap taking out the trash for, say, washing the kitchen floor, doing the laundry, or SQUEEZING AN 8 LB BABY’S HEAD out of your body. Capiche?
Cheers dear!
Aunty Pam