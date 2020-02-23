Aunty Pam! Aunty Pam!
What was I thinking? I was sitting around with some girlfriends, including my sister-in-law, and we were talking about children’s birthday parties and how ridiculously extravagant some have become with inflatable bounce houses, etc. For some insane reason, I offered to host my niece’s eighth birthday party coming up! My sis-in-law, Becca, jumped on this like white on rice and said she loved the idea because I live on five acres and have more room. So I can’t back out now.
Aunty Pam, I’m like you: I don’t have kids, never wanted kids and what possessed me to host a bunch of 8 year olds, I’ll never know. Can you help me out? I haven’t got the foggiest idea what little kids expect, or even want to play with, for a party. Becca just keeps saying, “You’ll be fine, you’re so creative!”
In the meantime, I am totally freaking out. What games, etc, should I schedule? Help!! — Out of My Mind
Dear OOMM: There’s nothing like asking someone else with zero experience how to solve a dilemma, huh? And you wonder why this country is hurtling forward with a $22 trillion debt around its neck...but hey, Aunty Pam just opened a bottle of Ruffino, so surely we can think of something? But you might want to lay off the sauce yourself because what “possessed” you to make such a terrifying offer was less likely an actual demon and far more likely a third bottle of Sauvignon Blanc as you and your gal pals were chattering away.
Here’s what I know about kids: they’re cute, they’re honest and they’re greedy. So if we focus on the greedy part, everything else will take care of itself. What you need are games and games with killer prizes to keep their puppy-length attention spans. You also need games that will wear them out. As you live on five acres, this is gonna be a piece of cake.
1. Pin the tail on the donkey. All kids love this game and you can still find all you need at a party store. The best part about this is that you’re gonna tack the poster of the donkey onto a tree, and from five acres away, blindfold the kid, hand them the tail to tack on, spin them around a couple of times, sit back and scroll through your phone for 45 minutes as Missy works her away across the property, stumbling, shrieking and stabbing at the air as she flails her way across to the other side.
2. Red Rover. Remember this one? Two teams of kids, linking arms, calling one kid from each side to attempt to torpedo over and create compound fractures of the wrists by breaking through? But again, with five acres separating each team, each chosen opponent will probably downshift from a flat out run to a slow jog, by the time they reach the other team.
3. If this party is to be held in the warmer months, two words: Slip n’ Slide. What kid doesn’t love to run and fling themselves upon this long, thin piece of water soaked plastic sheeting and slide dozens of feet? Unless they happen to hit a rock hiding beneath ... Note: this game may require each parent signing a release.
With any luck, the above games will have worn down your herd of wildebeests so that they simply want to sit down and gorge upon the pizza you’ve ordered, not to mention cake and ice cream and Coke floats. If you notice a sugar rush beginning to raise its collective, ugly head, well, time to bring out the old spare tire from Uncle Zeke’s 1968 Dodge truck — just the right size to insert an 8-year-old and send them spinning down a long, gradual hill. Aw, the memories: roll … puke…roll … puke …
Truly a birthday party none of them will ever forget! And no “bounce house” needed.
Cheers, dears!
Aunty Pam