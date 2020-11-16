Dear Aunty Pam,
I know my problem won’t seem very important compared to others, but it’s turning into a big deal for me and I hope you can help.
I’m 59, have two siblings, both sisters, and they both seem bent on humiliating me whenever they meet a new man that might be in my life. Long story, short: I was a senior in high school when the movie “10” came out and in case you don’t remember, Bo Derek did her hair in cornrows. A lot of us white girls at the time copied that and I went further, I had my senior portrait taken with that hair style. My mother was mortified, my sisters were shocked but thought (at the time!) it was cool, and obviously, looking back it was a disastrous choice. Because of that I have hidden my senior yearbook and have never shown my class photos to anyone.
I’ve told both my sisters to stop bringing the yearbook out (one sister is a year younger than me and went to the same school, so she has her own yearbook), but they ignore me and think it’s the funniest thing in the world. They laugh until they can barely breathe while I sit there, wishing I could climb under a rock, I’m so mortified. They’ve done this at reunions, parties, you name it.
I’ve recently met a really nice man who has moved to my community and we’ve been going out for a few weeks. My sisters and I usually spend Thanksgiving together as our parents have both passed on and they want me to bring “Doug” over to meet them. I’ve told them that with Covid going on, Doug and I are spending Thanksgiving on our own, but the real reason is I know they’re going to pull out that yearbook.
At some point he’s going to meet them and I am dreading that day. Do you have any advice on how I should handle it?
Embarrassed
Dear Embarrassed,
Hmm, Aunty Pam can smell that funky family dynamic from here. It’s one thing to have an inside joke within the family, and everyone rolls their eyes when moms delight in showing new boyfriends baby pics of their darling daughter, naked on a rug. But it’s another thing entirely when you have siblings that, after the first attempt at such a joke, seemingly delight in your public humiliation over and over again. It’s not funny. Oh, it’s funny to them, for sure, but it is coated with cruelty and I have to really wonder what your relationship with them has been like up to this point? Because their behavior reeks of some sort of buried animosity, or jealousy. That’s my take, anyway.
Putting myself in your shoes (which will cause me enormous grief as I have huge feet), here’s what I think I’d do. I would beat Heckle and Jeckle to the punch. I’d take a deep breath the day before Doug is subjected to this behavior (because let’s be clear — their actions put him in an awkward situation as well), and ‘fess up to what will likely befall him. Just tell him the truth: that back in 1979 you fell victim to pop culture and to this day your sisters go out of their way to mortify you in front of others.
Doug’s response will tell you plenty about what sort of man he is. Now, if he has a little laugh, forgive him, because, come on, those cornrows were pretty funny, right up there with big hair and the sprayed bangs that looked like a giant claw arching over our foreheads. But it’s his reaction after that which will speak volumes. If he goes out of his way to make you feel better, that’s a good man. If he pulls out his year book and shows you that during his senior portrait he wore one of those stupid T-shirts that looked like a tuxedo, that’s a great man. And, when he meets your sisters, comes face to face with your senior portrait and says, “Wow, you look HOT!”, marry him.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam