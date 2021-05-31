Dear Aunty Pam: I was reading your other column about thea big Pentagon UFO report that’s supposed to come out in a few days. I agree with you!!
Why aren’t people taking this more seriously? Why isn’t this bigger news? It’s like people aren’t interested or at all worried that our national security could be very vulnerable, especially if these things are from a different country or galaxy!! What’s wrong with people??
By the way, how do you go back and forward between your regular column persona and Aunty Pam? Is it hard?
Signed,
Concerned Reader
Dear CR,
First of all, thank you for reading my Pam Stone column and really, it’s not at all difficult to transform into Aunty Pam. You see, Aunty Pam is nothing more than Dear Abby after a couple of cocktails and having full creative control over her editors.
I’m with you on the UFOs. When you have career Naval pilots instead of Roscoe sitting in his deer stand both recording and giving chase to these suckers, there is reason for concern. It’s been determined by the military and good old physics that they are unmanned by humans because, as one pilot commented about these aircrafts dropping from 80,000 feet to sea level in a couple of seconds, disappearing underwater, then reappearing on radar 60 miles away in an eye blink, “It’s not the speed that would kill you, it’s the stopping and abrupt changes of direction.” The human body cannot withstand such G-force and would, frankly, turn to soup.
So what are they? Upon inspection from radar images, the “tic tac” isn’t a tic tac. Instead, that particular object was estimated to be 150 feet long. The triangular-shaped ones that were, according to Lt. Graves, off Virginia Beach, have been following and hovering over our Naval Destroyers nearly daily for 2 years. IF we knew they were adversaries from an aggressive country, it has been said these daily visitations would be considered an act of war. After all, they are in our airspace, our waters, and are now aware of how our military trains every day.
But which country has the capability to create these things? Our Pentagon is on record saying, “They’re not ours.” Does Russia have this technology? China? Certainly not North Korea — they can’t even keep the lights on in their city 24 hours a day.
Unless each pilot is wrong, and the Pentagon is wrong and these things have all simply been bugs in the system or actual bugs on the camera lens, the only other possibility appears to be visitors from “a galaxy far, far away.” It’s not that hard to believe. Think how technologically advanced we’ve come in 100 years. My parents lived from the very beginning of aviation to man on the moon and the Space Shuttle. Imagine what we’ll be capable of in the next 100 years — if we don’t kill ourselves, first.
And maybe that’s why we’re being visited, to prevent just that. If they mean to do us harm, with their technology, they could have easily neutralized us by now. And really, if you think about it, they’ve already brought us a bit of hope. The whole reason we know about any of this — the whole reason the Pentagon is releasing these reports to the American public is from an initial push made by Democrat Harry Reid, years ago, and signed off by former President Donald Trump.
Kumbaya, my Lord, Kumbaya...
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam