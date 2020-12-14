Dear Aunty Pam,
My husband still insists on having a Christmas stocking and I say it’s ridiculous. He’s 52. Shouldn’t stockings be just for kids?
Signed,
Embarrassed wife
Dear Ebenezer,
Oh, come on, woman! Have you looked at the newspaper? A pandemic raging at record-breaking levels, chaos surrounding our democratic elections, ’Squiggy’ from Lavern and Shirley recently passing? If the man wants to find comfort in the traditional child-like delight of a stocking, give him a stocking!
I’ll have you know Aunty Pam gets a stocking each year, as does Uncle Pam. You should try it yourself because all kinds of lovely little trinkets can be stuffed into stockings, darling: diamond earrings, imported chocolates, or, in Aunty Pam’s case, work gloves and a jar of Bag Balm, but sticking out of the top, those tiny little airplane-sized bottles of Bailey’s Irish Cream for my Christmas morning coffee. Divine!
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam
Dear Aunty Pam,
My husband says I’m a hypochondriac, and he’s probably right because every time I get the littlest ache or pain, anywhere, I immediately think I’ve got some kind of terminal disease and I just freak out. I just had a physical and a mammogram and I’m fine, but I still get these sort of panic attacks. Can you help?
Cindy
Dear Cindy,
You’re asking ME? Sugarplum, I’m the original cyberchondriac. I ape your behavior 100%. In fact, once Paul had to physically pull me away from my keyboard and Webmd as I was weeping in fear that I had testicular cancer. So, I’m not the gal to ask. All I can offer is that you call me when you think you have smallpox, and I’ll call you when I’m sure I have typhoid. Then we can talk each other down. Deal?
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam