Dear Aunty Pam,
I lost my beloved mother this summer and we were very, very close. I know that all the “firsts” (first Thanksgiving, first Christmas, first birthday) without her would be hard, but this Christmas is going to be the worst.
You see, we always gathered at mama’s house Christmas day because nothing made her happier than to be up to her elbows cooking and having her family around her. She was a wonderful, kind woman who would give anyone the shirt off her back.
What’s breaking my heart is that Christmas is coming up and neither my husband or my teenage children seem to notice how my heart is breaking. They all went out to buy a tree and have been joking around together and decorating the house without a thought about how hard this is for me. I don’t mean to be throwing myself a pity party, but their behavior is so hurtful. It’s like it hasn’t occurred to any of them to ask how I’m doing or even acknowledge my mama’s passing.
I don’t even feel like celebrating Christmas this year. I just want to hide away somewhere and cry my eyes out.
Do you have any advice? — Brokenhearted
Dear Broken,
Yes, ma’am, I do have some advice for you. You throw yourself the biggest Pity Party this planet has ever seen. In fact, throw a Pity Rave. Honey, you’re grieving and your experience of Christmas has always been encircled with your mama and all the love she generously gave. It is absolutely normal and, yes, helpful to cry your eyes out — you need that release.
Yes, it would be a considerate and loving gesture if a member of your family would stop for five seconds, give you a hug and say, “I know how much you’re missing your mama, and we miss her too.” I’ll give the kids a bit of a pass because the thoughtlessness of youth can be a common thing, especially after such a crappy year in general. To get swept up in the excitement and anticipation of a traditional and much loved holiday is understandable. Your hubs? Not so much — although to be fair he might be trying in a rather blundering way of making everything festive around you in an attempt to make things better.
I understand your hurt feelings … and they’re valid. And while it would be nice not to have to call attention to how you’re struggling, hoping, instead, that your family might come seek you out, I do think you need to let them know. It will be helpful for you and a life lesson for them to remember to consider the feelings of others.
Light and love to you, dear. And remember: all that love that your mama gave so effortlessly, to all who asked, is what Christmas is all about. What a wondrous legacy she leaves. I will join you in spirit on Christmas Day, raising a glass to her sweet memory.
Aunty Pam