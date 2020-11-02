Dear Aunty Pam,
My mother is nearly 80, widowed, and so when she told me and my brothers that she now has a “gentleman friend,” we were pretty surprised because she always said my father was the love of her life and she could never imagine being with another man.
I was interested in meeting “Bill,” and we got together in her back yard for coffee. I appreciated that he adheres to social distancing as my mom, while very active and fit, is on heart meds. However, I have to say I was shocked as Bill is in his mid- to late 60s and works as a mechanic. I don’t mean to be snobby, but my mom is well educated and quite cultured. Just before Covid hit, she had planned a second trip to see the pyramids. So I can’t see how they have anything in common. Bill isn’t the sort of man she would have ever been attracted to and my brothers and I are suspicious that he may be looking to take advantage of a lonely, 80-year-old woman. It’s obvious from her house that my mother is financially comfortable.
When I brought our concerns up to her she got pretty annoyed and told me that I was judging Bill without knowing him and she didn’t want him to feel that sort of negativity from any of us. I’m really worried she’s being naive and setting herself up to be robbed blind. Can you help?
— Worried Kids
Dear WK,
How interesting ... your widowed, cultured mother, educated and so full of self-sufficiency that she had intended to make a second trip to Egypt last year, has suddenly become a naive, silly old woman who isn’t smart enough to safeguard her assets because she now has a “gentleman friend.”
Had Bill been a decrepit old man of 85, would that have made you and the boys feel better? Well, the problem is your mother isn’t you. She sounds like a woman who, despite her heart meds, lives the life of a woman 20 years younger, so why shouldn’t she enjoy the company of a younger man, who, for heaven’s sake, is hardly a gigolo. He’s pushing 70! And why wouldn’t any senior man be attracted to a fellow senior woman so interesting and dynamic?
While you don’t mean to sound snobby, your classism is not only showing, daughter, but spilling over and making a puddle. Have you actually paid a car repair bill? Mechanics make an excellent living and their career is recession-proof. So while pilots and Exxon executives are currently being laid off, I will bet my not unconsiderable collection of Volnay that Bill is making routine deposits in his bank account. Yes, he works with his hands — as do painters, novelists and sculpturers. And while any of those professions might be considered more ‘cultured,’ I’ll bet only one has their mortgage paid off.
Give mom a break. She was clearly happy enough to share her news of having a new friend in her life — don’t be such a Debbie Downer to turn that into something pessimistic and cynical. That’s precisely the behavior that will contribute to her clamming up and not sharing anything else with you or your brothers. And who could blame her?
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam