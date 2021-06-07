Dear Aunty Pam: I am hoping you will settle an argument between my husband and me. We recently had a bet over which horse would win the Preakness and the bet was if my horse won, my husband had to get a tattoo (he hates tattoos). Well, my horse did win and now Mike is trying to renege on our deal!
I told him it doesn’t matter what tattoo he gets, or even if it’s tiny, but a bet is a bet and a deal is a deal and he accepted it. By the way, if his horse had won, his bet was that I would have to do all the laundry for a month.
We chose what we chose because we know we both hate what we’d have to do if the other person won, and that was the fun of it. I would have absolutely done the laundry for a month, even if gritting my teeth, but it really irritates me that he won’t get the tattoo.
Aunty Pam, please tell Mike a deal is a deal and he needs to get that tattoo!!
Thanks!
Kelly
Dear Kelly: Well, that was quite a bet. If you lost you had to do a chore, but if your husband lost he has to endure needles injecting ink beneath his skin, wee doggies!
However, because Mike accepted this, he does rather need to keep up his part of the bargain unless he is, I don’t know, a hemophiliac or immune-compromised and could suffer effects to his health. Including his mental health. Maybe he made the bet in jest and has a real terror of needles or marking his body for life?
Aunty Pam sports no tattoos but I have seen some pretty funny ones on men that Mike might consider. My favorite was a guy who shaved an inch into his chest hair and then right in front of that tattooed a little man pushing a lawnmower. Now, that’s comedy! I’d even consider having that one, although I don’t sport chest hair and any other region doesn’t bear thinking about.
Do realize, Kelly, if you really push Mike past his comfort zone and force him to get inked, he could turn the tables on you. He just might have “My wife’s a (expletive)” emblazoned across his arm. Decisions have consequences, Kel!
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam