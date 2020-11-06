Dear Aunty Pam,
I know you’ve had people writing to you about not getting along with relatives with different political views and I hope you can stand one more letter.
My situation is a little bit different and I’m so depressed and heartbroken I don’t know where to turn.
I have been married to my husband for not quite a year. We met online and this is a second marriage for us both. Because we are both middle aged, we knew what we wanted in a mate and we fell hard for each other and married six months later.
"Joe" and I have different political leanings. He is a big Trump supporter and I’m an independent, but I’ve voted Republican in the past, most recently for John McCain. I did not vote for Donald Trump because the man repulsed me and haven’t talked much about it. Joe and I are so close, I really felt we could comfortably agree to disagree. So far, so good.
While watching the election returns after it looked like Biden was going to win Arizona, I made the comment, "It’s almost like John McCain decided to make it tougher for Trump" and Joe went ballistic. He accused me of being smug, and rubbing it in, and said so many hurtful things. In fact, believe it or not, this is the first fight we have ever had. We’ve disagreed about things but we have always been so respectful and loving about them. Joe said I’m obviously a socialist (I definitely am not), ignorant and don’t love my country. I burst into tears and left the room.
We’re not talking at the moment, although he’s made a couple of overtures, but I’m sleeping in the guest room. It’s not because I’m angry; I’m deeply hurt and I’m frightened because I feel like the man I fell head over heels for is no longer Joe. I honestly feel I don’t know him at all. Aunty Pam, how should I move forward?
Scared Mrs.
Dear Mrs.,
Oh, child…first of all, exhale.
Now, you know Aunty Pam is not a counselor, right? In fact, I’ve always described her as Dear Abby after a couple of cocktails has loosened her tongue. So I shall endeavor to reply in the way perhaps a friend might. Or a good acquaintance. Or a kindly columnist who doesn’t know you from jack. At any rate, here goes:
There’s so much at play here and it’s far, far deeper than politics. What’s happening in our culture is a fissure, and a really ugly dynamic that defines it and deserves closer examination.
It’s interesting…when I look back I can see the appeal of Ronald Reagan easily: he gave every appearance of being kind, paternal, comforting. Bush Sr., maybe a bit more rigid, but still approachable, and W, well, what I often heard over and over about W was, “He’s a regular guy like me. I feel like I could drink a beer with him.” Jocular, friendly.
And then there’s Donald Trump. He doesn’t fit into any box and that’s a big part of his appeal. To those who support him, “He says what he means, and he means what he says” is a common refrain. His brash, unapologetic style and policies repulse some, like yourself, while others can’t get enough and find it refreshing. And I’m thinking that that difference, right thar, would be helpful to address if we are ever to heal as a nation, not to mention your marriage.
I really hate to say this but it might just be possible, Mrs., that you really don’t know Joe as well as you thought you did and he might be feeling the same way. It might be helpful to set aside several hours for a deep dive pow-wow, devoid of any screens or mobile devices. Perhaps get out of the house and take a walk together to discuss, or even a picnic. Find a peaceful, relaxing setting and see if you can both agree to delve into your own core beliefs and principals without interruption or fear of angry retribution. See if you can mine that place within that can be easily triggered by an opposite sentiment and figure out why that is. Having said that, that’s a pretty tall order for newlyweds who are feeling pretty shell shocked by this new discovery about each other. Honestly, I’m going to bail here and suggest professional guidance: couple counseling. Because it’s not just a difference of politics, it’s something that released contempt from Joe towards you and while it might have simply been in the heat of the moment during an extremely stressful evening, it needs to be explored for the sake of your marriage and your guest room.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam