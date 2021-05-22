Dear Aunty Pam,
I’ve been in love with Mike for four years and during that time he has cheated on me twice. Once was with my ex-best friend and the other time was a one-night stand with someone he met on a business trip. I found out about that one because I saw her text recently on his phone.
When he cheated with my best friend, that one really hurt because it evidently went on for a few months and it was awful to be betrayed by the two most important people in my life.
Mike has apologized and swears he will never do it again and that the latest affair was because he’d been out drinking with one of his co-workers and got "drunk and stupid.” I want to believe him because I love him so much and we’ve been talking about getting married. I can’t imagine life without him and I believe in forgiveness, but I don’t know what to do? Should I give him the benefit of the doubt?
Signed,
Confused
Dear Confused,
In the immortal words of President George W. Bush (or was it Lionel Ritchie?): “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times a lady...”
I have no idea what any of that means.
But I do know this: You say you’ve been with Mike for four years and he’s cheated twice. Babe, he didn’t cheat twice — yes, the one-night-stand was a one-night-stand, but the affair with your ex-bestie went on, you say, for months. Meaning he cheated on you night after night after night. That was no lapse in judgment. That was a coordinated, deceitful length of behavior that might still be ongoing had you not found out.
My parting words to you, my little profiterole, are these: You can absolutely move forward with Mike and remain deeply in love with him, as long as you don’t expect a monogamous relationship or marriage. It’s that simple.
You sound kind, loving and faithful, Confused. Don’t you think you deserve a man with those same qualities?
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam