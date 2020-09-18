Dear Aunty Pam,
I’ve been going out with my boyfriend, Mark, for three years. He’s an alcoholic in recovery and has been sober the whole time we’ve been together. I’ve seen him start to fall apart at times and he usually finds a meeting to help him cope. All in all, he’s a good guy.
My problem is that I don’t want to be with him anymore. It’s not because of his alcoholism, it’s just that I guess I fell out of love with him. I don’t feel anything for him anymore. I told a friend of his that I was going to break up and he said, “You’ve got to wait until after the holidays or it’ll just kill him. You can’t do that to him and he might fall off the wagon.”
Aunty Pam, I don’t want to hurt my boyfriend, but I can see it’s a dead end with him. I want to get my master’s degree and and do something exciting with my life — perhaps move to a big city like New York or L.A., and Mark's very much content with how his life is now as a blue collar worker. He says he can’t handle the stress of management and would rather just work with his hands. I feel like if I stay with him I’m putting my own life on hold, but how do I break up without hurting him and being the cause of him falling off the wagon?
C.D.
Dear CD,
You can’t. You can’t say to someone who loves you that you don’t want to be with them anymore and have it not hurt them. If you’re going to be the "dumper" you’ve got to put your Big Girl panties on and get on with it.
But let me be clear: while I understand his friend freaking out over Mark falling apart and potentially off the wagon if you break up with him before the holidays, that can’t be on you. It’s possible that the breakup might trigger such an episode for him, but remaining with Mark to save him from that isn’t saving him, is it? It’s not honest, it’s a deceitful little Band-aid because you’re continuing to give him an indication that you want to remain together when you don’t. It will only cause you stress and in the end, potentially resentment toward him. It won’t make the subsequent breakup, come January, any easier, will it? But do realize that Mark is responsible for Mark and you are responsible for you.
I’m afraid you’re going to have to rip the Band-aid off quickly but that doesn’t mean you can’t be gentle, kind and honest before you make the move. Have your verbal ducks in a row before you sit down and have that talk. You can stress that upon a lot of reflection, you realize that there are important things in your life you feel very strongly about doing, and you realize it wouldn’t be fair to continue in a relationship that would constantly be subjecting him to things that he’d find uncomfortable and challenging when he’s now content within his own structure and routine. That you want to move away, travel — do all the things that you know make him uneasy…these are just examples so that you don’t have to go the route of saying flatly “I don’t feel anything for you, anymore,” which is a killer for anyone to hear.
And you never know…it’s quite possible that Mark might be relieved when he hears your explanation. It may be an out for him. But again, that’s for him to process and not you.
Best of luck; these things are never easy. You’re going to need a quart of Ben and Jerry’s Chunky Monkey on hand when you return home.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam