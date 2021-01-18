Dear Aunty Pam,
I’ve been married just over five years, have always been slim and pretty flat chested. During our marriage, my husband has “joked” that maybe I should get implants. At first it was kind of funny, but lately he’s mentioned it in a way like he’s trying to make it sound casual, but definitely bringing it up more often. I finally said, “Are you asking me to actually get implants?” He said, “Well, it’s your choice, but they would make you look better.” I was crushed and now I’m feeling like he doesn’t find me desirable, maybe he’s never found me desirable and has just been pretending?
I’ve never had a problem with the way I look but now I’m thinking maybe I should get them if it’s been on his mind this much. I’m feeling really insecure and not sure what I should do. Thoughts?
Signed,
34-A
Dear A Cup,
Hold my latte (it’s early) and let me at him. Seriously, let me at him.
You see what’s going on, right? Your husband, with his “joking” has taken you from a confident woman, completely content with her physical appearance and reduced you to an insecure, fluttering mess, actually considering undergoing an invasive procedure that has been known to come with a plethora of complications, because, in his opinion, you’ll “look better.”
Don’t you dare. Do you hear me? Don’t. You. DARE.
And by the way, Aunty Pam would just love to see a photo of the hubs because he’d better be perfect. Because, you know, if he had a stronger jawline, he’d “look better.” Or if he had more hair he’d “look better.” And I’m staying above the belt, if you get my pointed drift.
Do you know what most men find attractive in a woman? Let me reword that — do you know what most secure and stable men that I’ve known find attractive in a woman? A sense of breezy confidence. Sounds to me like you had that in spades until your husband’s reply. You stay just the way you are. Just like Billy Joel sang to his wife (although then he ditched her for Christie Brinkley, so maybe not a great example).The only implant that appears to be needed is a new brain — and not yours.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam