Dear Aunty Pam,
So I met this wonderful guy at, of all places, a Walmart. We were both in the gardening area and I was trying to figure out what a certain plant was and he told me. We got to chatting and really hit it off, swapped numbers and have been going out about a month. I know it’s early to say this but I am head over heels in love with this guy! He’s polite and attractive, always opens doors for me, is a great listener, with a good job. The problem? His church.
I was raised Lutheran and I don’t really go to church enough for that to be a big deal to me, but “Mike” goes to a Pentecostal church and it’s very important to him. I’ve gone twice with him and I cannot handle the fire and brimstone stuff and don’t want to go anymore. On top of this, I made a big mistake and called it “snake church” as a joke (they don’t actually do snake handling, but it’s not far from it) and that really hurt his feelings. I apologized immediately and he forgave me.
Do you have any advice? Mike is pretty firm that he believes his church is the only true church and has sort of hinted that if our relationship is to continue in any meaningful way, he’d want me to become a member.
Help!
JT
Dear JT,
OK, don’t tell Mike, but the term, “snake church” made me waste a rather expensive mouthful of Volnay across my keyboard. It made me laugh and as world weary as Aunty Pam is at this moment, I thank you.
Boy, howdy, this is a tough one because, like politics, religion can be something that permeates to the very fibers of one’s being.
It can define our social and political philosophies and there are millions of people of all different religions, and denominations within those religions, that reside firmly within them. Mike gives me the impression he is one of them.
On top of this, you mention that although raised as a Lutheran, you’ve not really attended very much in your life, you heathen, so to attend a church with a rather, shall we say, assertive viewpoint, feels even more challenging.
You also mention that Mike “has sort of hinted” that if your relationship is to continue to develop, he wants you to embrace his church and become a member. Sounds to me as though you need to get to the bottom of that without any beating around the bush, to confirm if he’s hinting or declaring that your joining this church be a prerequisite to being with him. And I have to tell you, if that’s the case, that doesn’t sit too well with me. It feels a tad controlling if not a little patriarchal, but then, here I sit at 4 p.m., having a glass of wine before the cocktail hour, so I might not be the right person to ask.
Luckily for you, Mike is a good listener, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to bring the subject up to him. Ask him his true intentions over a glass of…punch, and share your truth as well. And if indeed your joining his church is a core belief that is non-negotiable, leaving no room for your comfort level, then you’ve got a problem.
It’s a drag, but Mike, despite all his other lovely qualities, isn’t the guy for you. And you’re not the gal for him. It’s tough, because you’re head over heels, as you say. But listen, JT, you’ve only known him a month — you really don’t know the man well at all.
What you have learned, however, is that all the other qualities he has are clearly exactly what you’re looking for, and you’ll recognize them immediately when you meet the man you’re truly meant to be with.
Cheers, dear!
Aunty Pam