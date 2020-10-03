Those eyes told it all.
That was the first thought I had last week when I opened the Index-Journal’s website and saw a story that saddened me quite a bit. As you likely also read, longtime Greenwood City Councilwoman Linda Edwards — the champion of Ward 2 on council for nearly a quarter century — died Sept. 27. She had been battling several health challenges, including cancer. She was 69.
I was quite familiar with the photograph that ran along with the IJ’s story of Edwards’ passing. It was taken in 2011 and originally ran with a “Closer Look” profile that I wrote on Edwards, back when I was a full-time reporter at the paper, covering City Hall and Greenwood County.
In the photo, Edwards is sitting in the sanctuary at Morris Chapel Baptist Church, her right arm thrown over the back of the pew. It was shot in a darkened sanctuary, with a spotlight cast on the councilwoman. She looks relaxed in the shot, completely at ease in the church, even as a photographer and a reporter fussed around her.
But those eyes — the ones that could light on fire during a tense moment at a council meeting — were what made the photo really pop. You could always tell just where you stood with Linda Edwards by the look in her eyes.
I’ve been covering local governments in South Carolina for more than 16 years, and when it comes to city or town or county council members, I’ve literally seen all the types.
There are the show ponies, of course. The ones who relish riding in the Christmas parades and glad-handing at the Rotary meetings, and who jealously embrace all the trappings that come with the visibility of the role.
Then there are the climbers. The ones who are obviously looking at their spot on their respective council as a chance to move up the political ladder. Sure, they might seemingly be all in on their town council or county council post, but they’ve always got one eye on another spot, just waiting for the right moment to pounce on a chance for the General Assembly, or maybe even an appointed position in the state government.
And, of course, there are the contrarians. The ones who seem like they are only there to vote “no” on everything. If there was a resolution to declare that the sky is blue and fire trucks are red, they’d still vote “no.”
Linda Edwards wasn’t any of those things as a councilwoman. She wasn’t a climber or a show pony or a contrarian. She was never going to showboat on an issue or put an item on the agenda just to grab headlines.
She was a worker. She cared deeply about the constituents in Ward 2, which is comprised of the mostly African American neighborhoods in the city center. But while she was heavily focused on her ward, that wasn’t the only place she focused.
Much of the transformation of Uptown Greenwood came amidst her 23 years on city council. The Festival of Discovery grew from a quaint local gathering to a national draw during her time. While she was often noted for her mostly reserved manner during meetings, she was surprisingly progressive. A lot of what’s good about Greenwood, South Carolina came about because Linda Edwards was right there in the mix, helping push. We all have a role to play, and Edwards did her share, and then some.
And you’ll note I referred to her “mostly reserved” manner during meetings. I said “mostly” because there were times — when she felt passionately about an issue and those aforementioned eyes would light up — that she could command the conversation and you would have absolutely no doubt where she stood.
In the world of local government, there are all kinds of council members. But there are a precious few like Linda Edwards. Greenwood — and Ward 2, in particular — will miss her advocacy, her grace and her abiding willingness to do the right thing when the time came. And we’ll all miss the fire in her eyes.
Rest in power, Ms. Edwards.