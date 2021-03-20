Many of us now have a device of some kind that helps us with directions and tells us how to get where we’re going.
The GPS system has become almost ubiquitous in cars, whether as an add-on that is mounted on the dashboard or, as has increasingly become the case, as a standard feature built into the vehicle. Most new cars come with full-on touch screens that, while handy, also are yet one more contribution to a nation of distracted drivers.
Perhaps a few too many of us are going 60 mph while sipping our to-go Starbucks, sending a text, checking Facebook and fiddling with the car touch screen. You should probably mix in a glance at the road every once in a while.
And, of course, our smartphones also have mapping systems that provide directions, and even let you know how traffic is looking on your preferred route, and will offer alternative routes if you need them.
But in the South, we’ve long had another way of communicating directions to folks. A time-tested measure for letting a person know where something is or how they can get there.
We tell them where things used to be.
Like, if someone in Greenwood asks where the Jeff May sports complex is, you’re likely to hear someone respond, “It’s where Roses used to be.”
Or if someone was wondering where to find the Toyota dealership in Greenwood, you might say, “You just go down 72, past where Ryan’s used to be. You go through that next red light and keep driving a bit, and the Toyota place is right where the Apollo movie theater used to be. You know, across the street from where Lowe’s used to be.”
The phenomenon crossed my mind last week when I read an Index-Journal story from Robert Jordan about a new store in Abbeville. The piece focused on Dig A Deal, a liquidation store that offers a plethora of discounted items. Sounds like a pretty cool concept. It’s located in the shopping center at 763 Highway 28 Bypass. Aside from Dig A Deal, there are plans underway to put a YMCA location in that same shopping center.
And while there will certainly be many who come to associate that strip with the liquidation store, or the upcoming YMCA, if you were to ask people from Abbeville of a certain age for directions to the location, they’d likely tell you it’s “where Bi-Lo and Revco used to be.”
Now, that could get a little confusing, because, while a Bi-Lo grocery store was once on that Highway 28 Bypass site, it later moved to another location, on Highway 72. But now that Highway 72 store also is closed, so there are two places in Abbeville where a Bi-Lo used to be.
As such, I’ve heard people refer to the Highway 28 Bypass shopping center as, “where the old Bi-Lo used to be.”
When I was a kid, I often went to the Bi-Lo on the 28 Bypass with my Grandma. It had a big statue of a cow on top of the building. (Bi-Lo had a slogan fancying itself as “the beef people” back then.) Grandma was a Bi-Lo loyalist, through and through. You didn’t even think about asking her to go to Ingles or Winn-Dixie.
And next door to that old Bi-Lo was a Revco drug store. The father of a couple of my best friends worked there as a pharmacist for years. Often, when Grandma was shopping at Bi-Lo, I’d go next door to Revco and buy packs of baseball cards or Big League Chew. The Revco brand is long gone now, of course.
Alas, time rolls on. I’m glad to see new enterprises reviving the old shopping center. Nothing ever stays the same, and that’s OK.
But sometimes it’s hard to forget where things used to be.