Chances are you’ve probably learned a few things about your immediate family in the last few months.
Such is the case when many of us have been at home a lot more than normal during the spread of the novel coronavirus. While the pandemic has been troubling in many ways — most pointedly in the sickness it touched off across the globe, along with the subsequent economic fallout — there have been some silver linings here and there.
For many of us, one of those has been the opportunity for families to spend a lot more time together. That was certainly the case in our house, as our daughter — like kids across South Carolina — was at home during the school closures associated with COVID-19, and my wife and I worked from home.
I think my wife and I probably each got a lot better idea of what each of us actually does for a living. I’ve always known she has a lot to handle in her job — she’s in corporate human resources with a global manufacturing firm — but the last several months have given me a different perspective on all the different things she has to juggle at work.
We each set up our own at-home work stations. Mine has been at the dining room table, while hers has been at the kitchen table. (My dining room set-up has made for plentiful jokes in Zoom meetings, as there’s a big china cabinet right behind me. It looks like I’m broadcasting from the set of “Downton Abbey.”)
Actually, my wife’s set-up is less a work station and more of a command center. She’s got enough gear over there to launch SpaceX. She’s got a headset for phone calls and teleconferences and spends days taking seemingly endless meetings with co-workers across the globe. She’s got her hands full, and I’ve gotten a look at it from across the kitchen.
Of course, she’s also gotten a better look at what I do, and that’s been a good thing. I’ve long joked that she thinks I spend all day at the office with my feet up on the desk, eating Reese’s Cups and shooting Nerf basketball. Now that she’s seen me working at home, she realizes I only spend PART of the day doing that.
And I’ve also learned things about my daughter, namely that all she needs to survive is Sprite, watermelon, naan bread and a wi-fi connection. And through watching her with her school distance learning, I’ve discovered how smart she really is. She’s actually smarter than me. And I don’t mean smarter than me when I was her age. I mean, like, now. We’re going to let her do our taxes this coming year.
But we’ve also gained some insight on our dog, Ollie. The Kansas City Dog. (So named because my wife and daughter bought him against my wishes while I was off at a ballgame in Kansas City.) A running topic in our house for years has been wondering what Ollie does all day while we’re off at school or at the office.
But as we switched to working and schooling from home this spring, we’ve discovered exactly how he occupies the daytime hours: sleeping. He can nap with the best of them. He’s the king of taking a snoozle. (Yes, a snoozle.) After snoozing in my daughter’s bedroom for most of the morning, he usually takes a break around lunch time and has a nap on the back of the big chair in the living room. Then he chases birds in the yard for a bit, before coming back in and snoozing by the window in the sunroom. Then he shuts down the workday with one last nap on the back of the big chair.
As my wife and I now segue back to more work in the office, and as our daughter begins to slowly transition back to get-togethers with friends and other summer activities, I worry that Ollie might have separation anxiety after having us all home with him for two-and-a-half months.
At least we know he’ll be well-rested.