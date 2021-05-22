It was one of those, “How did we get here?” moments, out there on the back deck, just as the sun was starting to come up.
But that steak sure did smell good.
As those of you with children and grandchildren are all likely aware, the 2020-21 school year is, mercifully, drawing to a close. There are only a couple weeks left in what has been, without question, one of the oddest academic sessions many of us can possibly remember.
School years are normally a model of routine, with days planned out down to the minute and the academic annual calendar locked in a year ahead of time. The bell rings at the same time each morning to start the day and at the same time each afternoon to end it, Monday through Friday for about nine months.
But this year had other ideas. The COVID-19 global pandemic cast uncertainty over school planning, just as it did with every other aspect in life, and districts had to adjust. And it seems like every district in South Carolina handled it differently. In my daughter Charley’s district, they’ve gone through every type of set-up you can think of as virus numbers ebbed and flowed. There were times they were on an all-virtual schedule, then periods where they were on a hybrid schedule of part virtual, part in-person. They eventually got to a totally in-person schedule, though with other precautions — masks, socially distanced desks, etc. — in place. This likely sounds familiar to some of you.
I know every child handled all of this differently, but I couldn’t be more proud of how my daughter got through it. She is in sixth grade, her first year of middle school, and never once complained about the changes or the steps that had to be taken because of the pandemic, and her grades got stronger as the year went along. She’s much smarter than I was at her age, though that’s admittedly a low bar. I look at some of her homework and my eyes go crossed.
But despite the general weirdness of the school year, one thing remained the same: state testing. Ah yes, state testing, the moment the entire public school system in South Carolina seems to be built around.
When I was a kid, I remember state testing being called the BSAP. We even got pencils at school that said, “Zap, zap, zap the BSAP.” These days they are calling it SC Ready. Either way, one thing remains constant: You want your child to have a good breakfast on the mornings of the test, so they’ll have their mind on the work, not on being hungry.
Actually, you want your child to have a good breakfast every morning, but that’s a battle we’ve been fighting with Charley for years. The child is a notoriously picky eater. Grits, eggs, sausage, things like that? Forget it, she won’t touch it. She’ll pick at a bowl of cereal, but doesn’t want any milk on it. Pop-Tarts are scoffed at, waffles ignored. She does like fruit, and will typically enjoy strawberries, grapes, oranges or bananas, so that’s a win.
And, she likes steak. I mean, who doesn’t? But steak isn’t usually a breakfast item around our house.
Except during state testing.
So, last week, I rekindled an annual tradition. On the morning of the math portion of state testing, I got up extra early and went out to the grill and cooked the girl a nice ribeye. Whatever it takes to get through the new math, I suppose.
She enjoyed the steak, and I’m sure she rocked her state testing. The finish line of the school year is now right in front of us. Despite all of the weirdness, we got through it.
Even if it did require a little A.1. sauce.